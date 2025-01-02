Who is Shamsud Din Jabbar? New Orleans Terror Attack Suspect Identified as 42-Year-Old Texas Man, Displayed an ISIS Flag on His Vehicle

New Orleans' iconic Bourbon Street turned into a scene of devastation as a driver rammed a pickup truck into New Year's Eve revelers. At least ten people were killed, and 35 others were injured. The suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, was fatally shot after engaging in a firefight with police that left two officers wounded.

Jabbar, originally from Texas, reportedly served in the military for ten years. He drove an electric pickup truck adorned with an Islamic caliphate flag. The vehicle breached barricades at Bourbon and Canal Streets, sending crowds fleeing in panic.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the act as a terrorist attack. The FBI confirmed that potential explosive devices were found in Jabbar's truck and other locations in the French Quarter. Bomb squads are working to neutralize the devices, though their viability remains under investigation.

Among the injured is a University of Georgia student, who remains in critical condition. University President Jere W. Morehead expressed condolences to victims and pledged support for those affected. Authorities have not released the student's identity.

The attack has prompted widespread grief. Melissa Dedeaux, whose 18-year-old daughter Nikyra was killed, described her as a "little ball of sunshine." Nikyra, a recent high school graduate, was pursuing nursing at Blue Cliff College.

The tragedy also impacted the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff between Georgia and Notre Dame. Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the game has been postponed to Thursday due to the incident.

Officials confirmed that Jabbar displayed an ISIS flag in the attack vehicle. Investigators are probing his connections to terrorist organizations. Attorney General Merrick Garland labeled the event a "terrible tragedy" and assured that federal agencies are deploying all resources to investigate the attack.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry urged the public to avoid the French Quarter as investigations continue. The area, a hub of tourism, is now under heavy security.

The white Ford F-150 Lightning used in the attack was rented through Turo, a car-sharing platform. The truck's owner, Rodrigo Diaz, denied involvement and is cooperating with authorities.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other officials praised law enforcement for their quick response. "My prayers are with the victims and their families," Jeffries stated, adding that the bravery of first responders prevented further loss of life.

New Orleans continues to grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy. For a city known for its vibrant celebrations, this New Year's Eve will be remembered as a day of sorrow and resilience.