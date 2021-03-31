Matt Gaetz's 'Creepy' Tweets Go Viral After Allegations of Sex Trafficking, Alleged Sexual Relationship with 17-Year-Old

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald Trump is being investigated by the Justice Department over his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and whether he paid for her to travel with him.

The government is examining whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, according to the New York Times, which cited three people briefed on the probe. It is not yet clear how Gaetz met the girl but the alleged encounter took place two years ago when she was a minor.

The investigation is part of a broader probe into trafficking allegations involving another Florida politician, Joel Greenberg - a former county official in Central Florida who was arrested last year on charges that include sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial.

Gaetz's 'Creepy' Tweets Come Back to Haunt Him

In the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against Florida representative, many of his "creepy" tweets from the past have resurfaced on social media.

In 2019, Gaetz drew criticism from Twitter users after tweeting that his state, Florida, should change its welcome signs to pop singer Bebe Rexha's earlier post that read, "There's no age that you can't be sexy." He quote tweeted Rexha and wrote, "I say we change Florida's welcome signs to this," with an emoji of a finger pointing down at her post.

Social media users immediately screen-grabbed the tweet in the event that Gaetz deletes the post following the allegations.

The congressman was also slammed for acting like a creep in November after commenting on a photo of Tiffany Trump on Twitter. Gaetz retweeted a photo of Trump's 27-year-old daughter donning a bright red pantsuit with a series of emojis, including a heart, fire, a face with heart-shaped eyes and a thumbs up.

The tweet prompted several Twitter users, including celebrities like Rosanna Arquette, Rosie O'Donnell and Steven Pasquale to call Gaetz's tweet "creepy" and inappropriate," as previously reported.

Gaetz Denies Allegations

Gaetz, 38, has denied the reported allegations against him, adding that he is being threatened in a $25 million "organized criminal extortion" scheme involving a former Justice Department official.

"Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals," Gaetz claimed.