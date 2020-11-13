Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz has raised eyebrows after posting an emoji-laden tweet on a photo posted by First Daughter Tiffany Trump.

On Wednesday night, Tiffany, 27, shared a photo of herself on Twitter donning a bright red pantsuit as she stood in what appeared to be the hallway of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. She captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

Gaetz,38, later re-tweeted the photo from his official Twitter account along with a series of emojis, including a heart, fire, a face with heart-shaped eyes and a thumbs up.

'Creepy' and 'Inappropriate'

Twitter users, including celebrities like Rosanna Arquette, Rosie O'Donnell and Steven Pasquale were quick to call out Gaetz's flirty tweet as "creepy," and "inappropriate."

"Hey, creepy f**ker. We can see this. You know that, right?" tweeted Pasquale while Arquette called Gaetz a "perv." Rosie O'Donnell retweeted someone who asked "Anyone else sickened by this?" and replied, "on many levels ... #yuk."

The tweet also drew criticism from the rest of the Twitter universe. "Matt is so creepy and gross," wrote one user, while another commented, "You are such a weird little freak, Matty."

Here are some of the other reactions:

'Tiffany and I Are Friends'

In the wake of the backlash, Gaetz tweeted a photo of himself and Tiffany, captioning the photo, "BREAKING: @TiffanyATrump and I are friends!"

This is not the first time the unmarried Florida Congressman has expressed his appreciation for a Trump. In October he tweeted that he would "never love another president again" alongside a video of Donald Trump.

This led to doubts over Gaetz's motive behind the tweet, with some suggesting he was attempting to ingratiate himself to the president. Gaetz has been a fierce ally of the president since his 2016 election and while the two have made several appearances together, Trump repeatedly botched his name at a recent Florida rally, mistakenly referring to him as "Rick Gaetz," a former aide who was convicted after making false statements about Russian interference in the 2016 election.