Massive Manhunt Underway for Suspects After 11-Year-Old Boy Chased, Shot Multiple Times in Atlanta

Atlanta police have reached out to the community for help in identifying three suspects as part of a massive manhunt related to a dreaded incident involving an 11-year-old boy. The trio is believed to be responsible for the recent shooting of the boy in southwest Atlanta.

The incident, which occurred earlier this month near a bustling thoroughfare, has prompted authorities to release surveillance footage in hopes of accumulating information from the public.

The surveillance video, made public by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) on Monday, captures the harrowing moment when the suspects brandish handguns and open fire on the boy. The victim, seeking refuge near a local laundromat and tire shop in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on January 14, was targeted by the assailants.

Responding to reports of a shooting at 3202 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 6:18 p.m. on that day, officers from Atlanta Police Zone 4 found the 11-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the severity of the injuries, the child remained conscious and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was trying to flee from the three male suspects before seeking shelter. However, the assailants managed to locate the boy and proceeded to discharge their firearms, striking him twice.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this case to come forward and assist in the investigation. Informants are not required to disclose their identity and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The release of the surveillance video marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators behind this senseless act of violence. As the community rallies together in support of the victim and his family, law enforcement remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice.