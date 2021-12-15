Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre; Rescue Operation On with Over 350 Trapped

Hundreds of people are trapped after a massive fire broke out on the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre in the bustling commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay on Wednesday, the government said. At least one person has been injured and more are expected as with firefighters trying to rescue several using emergency ladders.

Dozens have already been evacuated but hundreds are still trapped, according to local media reports. The blaze has been upgraded to a level 3 incident on a scale of one to five.

Utter Chaos

The fire broke out at the 39th floor of the skyscraper on Wednesday around 12:37 pm local time, with hundreds people still trapped inside. According to the South China Morning Post, the fire broke out in an electrical switch room before ripping through the scaffolding of the building, which houses both offices and a shopping center.

Police said about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

A police officer at the scene told local reporters that the number of people trapped on the rooftop are not less than 350 and said another 100 people were waiting to be rescued on a platform on the fifth floor of the building.

The area has been cordoned off by firefighters. No casualty has been reported it but at least one person has been seriously wounded in the blaze. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to help fight the fire, police said.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement.

This is a developing story.