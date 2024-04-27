Masked Man Claims He Was Paid to Kidnap Florida Woman Found Dead After Carjacking

A shocking revelation has emerged in the tragic case of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguasvivas, 31, who was found dead following an armed carjacking in Florida.

On April 11, around 4 p.m. local time, Aguasvivas was driving north from Homestead when her SUV was rammed from behind by a green Acura. She was then carjacked at gunpoint. Her body was later discovered inside her burned Dodge Durango.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, previously a person of interest in the case, has been arrested on unrelated charges. Torres-Garcia has now confessed to investigators that he was the masked man wielding the gun at Aguasvivas, as per court documents filed by an FBI agent.

According to these documents, Torres-Garcia claims he was paid to kidnap and deliver Aguasvivas to someone else. He stated he was given the gun used in the carjacking by an unidentified individual 30 minutes before the attack.

The suspect admitted to receiving $1,500 for transporting Aguasvivas to the undisclosed person. He faces a charge of carjacking resulting in death.

Meanwhile, person of interest Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, surrendered to authorities on unrelated charges. Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, 28, believed to be the driver of the green Acura, was apprehended in Puerto Rico on separate charges amid the ongoing investigation.

Aguasvivas had called her husband, Miguel, from Winter Springs to report being followed before her car was rammed. In a chilling turn of events, a masked man emerged from the Acura, brandishing a gun, and approached her car at a red light. The Acura continued to tail Aguasvivas's SUV until authorities discovered her body in a burning car in Osceola County.

The investigation into this heinous crime continues as authorities piece together the events leading to Aguasvivas's tragic demise.