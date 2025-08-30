Mary Kills People Episode 9 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Mary Kills People episode 9 will air on MBC TV on Saturday (August 30) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature trouble for Choi Dae Hyun as the newly released stills show him in critical condition after a serious car accident. According to the production team, the incident will shake up the entire plot.

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode of this medical thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki

Here are the International Air Timings of Mary Kills People Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mary Kills People is an ongoing medical thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young. It premiered on MBC TV on Friday (August 1). Screenwriter Lee Soo Ya wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Joon Woo directed it. The K-drama is the remake of a Canadian television series of the same name. It was released in 2017.

Mary Kills People Episode 9 Preview

The preview stills show Woo So Jung anxiously looking at Choi Dae Hyun, who is in critical condition after a car accident. An image highlights the seriousness of the incident as it shows Choi Dae Hyun unconsciously hanging upside down in an overturned car. He is covered in blood. Another picture shows him being rushed to the hospital.

"This scene, in which Kang Ki Young is taken to the emergency room in desperate condition after getting into a car accident, will be an important turning point that shakes up the entire plot that has unfolded thus far. Who is the culprit who put Kang Ki Young in this dire, life-threatening danger, and what in the world has happened to Lee Bo Young and Kang Ki Young? Please look forward to Episode 9," the production team teased.