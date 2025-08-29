Mary Kills People Episode 7 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Mary Kills People episode 7 will air on MBC TV on Friday (August 29) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster as it features the final duet by Choi Geon Soo and his twin sister Choi Ye Na. Woo So Jung and Choi Dae Hyun will attend the living funeral Ye Na arranged for her sibling.

People in Korea can watch the seventh episode of this medical thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki

Here are the International Air Timings of Mary Kills People Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mary Kills People is an ongoing medical thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young. It premiered on MBC TV on Friday (August 1). Screenwriter Lee Soo Ya wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Joon Woo directed it. The K-drama is the remake of a Canadian television series of the same name. It was released in 2017.

Mary Kills People Episode 7 Preview

The newly released stills show Choi Ye Na and Choi Geon Soo reuniting with their friends and exchanging farewells. The twin siblings even perform with Geon Soo's old bandmates. A photo shows Ye Na helping her twin brother during his live performance with the bandmates. The living funeral leaves behind several cheerful memories.