Mary Kills People Episode 6 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Mary Kills People episode 6 will air on MBC TV on Friday (August 22) at 10:00 pm KST. Detective Ban Ji Hoon will try to extract a confession from Woo So Jung in the upcoming episode. The producers asked viewers to stay tuned to find out what lies ahead for the detective and the doctor.

People in Korea can watch the sixth episode of this medical thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki

Here are the International Air Timings of Mary Kills People Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mary Kills People is an ongoing medical thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young. It premiered on MBC TV on Friday (August 1). Screenwriter Lee Soo Ya wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Joon Woo directed it. The K-drama is the remake of a Canadian television series of the same name. It was released in 2017.

Mary Kills People Episode 6 Preview

The newly released stills hint at a tense atmosphere between Detective Ban Ji Hoon and Woo So Jung. When So Jung was confirming the death of a patient, the detective entered the room and snapped handcuffs around her wrist. The followers of this mini-series can expect a showdown between the two in the upcoming chapter.

"Please stay tuned to see whether Ban Ji Hoon will be able to extract a confession from Woo So Jung—and what fate awaits them both," the production team teased.