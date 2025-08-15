Mary Kills People Episode 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Mary Kills People episode 5 will air on MBC TV on Saturday (August 16) at 10:00 pm KST. Detective Ban Ji Hoon will interrogate Woo So Jung in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, the episode will feature the intensity of Detective Ban Ji Hoon's interrogation in an effort to find out Woo So Jung's secret.

People in Korea can watch the fifth episode of this medical thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki

Here are the International Air Timings of Mary Kills People Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mary Kills People is an ongoing medical thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young. It premiered on MBC TV on Friday (August 1). Screenwriter Lee Soo Ya wrote the script, and Park Joon Woo directed this mini-series. The K-drama is the remake of a Canadian television series of the same name. It was released in 2017.

Mary Kills People Episode 5 Preview

The newly released stills feature an interrogation by Detective Ban Ji Hoon. He visits Woo So Jung with his partner while she is receiving treatment in the emergency room. When the detective fires questions at the severely injured doctor, she struggles to control her anger.

"Detective Ban Ji Hoon deliberately applying psychological pressure to a severely injured Woo So Jung will draw viewers deeper into the story. Whether Woo So Jung's secret—the reason she volunteered to become a hostage—will be uncovered by Ban Ji Hoon is something to look forward to in the upcoming episode," the production team teased.