Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: A Complete Guide to Upcoming tvN Fantasy Drama

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, the upcoming historical fantasy romance drama, is all set to premiere on tvN on Saturday (August 23) at 9:10 PM KST. It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Yoon Ah appears in the mini-series as Yeon Ji Yeong, a French chef who unexpectedly finds herself in the Joseon era after winning a French cooking competition.

Yoon Ah described Ji Yeong as a confident, charismatic woman with wisdom. She said the chef speaks her mind clearly and prefers choosing her own path rather than being led by others. The cast member also said the character left a strong impression on her.

"If you pay close attention to the beautifully shot cooking scenes and the emotions between the characters, I think you'll be able to enjoy the drama even more. Please look forward to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty," the actress teased.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, the upcoming tvN historical fantasy romance drama.

Story

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

"A chef from the future will meet a tyrant with an impeccable palate, sharing both flavors and emotions, and also satisfying all five senses of the viewers. From a thrilling romance between a bold chef and a terrifying tyrant to a delicious fusion of royal cuisine and the chef's struggle to survive in a secret palace battle, the drama will be filled with diverse stories," the production team shared.

Casts

Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. She excels at music, poetry, and painting. As someone the King favors the most in the palace, Mok Joo establishes herself as a powerful figure in the palace. She hides her thirst for power with an innocent smile and uses the King to fulfill her ambition.

Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Jesan is a cold-blooded man who hides his unspeakable cruelty with a hearty smile. K-drama lovers can expect to watch a showdown between this royal family member and the newly appointed chef because he is in charge of the Royal Kitchen.

Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. After losing both her husband and son, the grand matriarch of the palace personally placed her biological grandson, Lee Heon, on the throne. But the King's increasingly uncontrollable behavior turns the palace into a political battleground.

Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player. He is known as a master manipulator who uses the King to eliminate his rivals.

Streaming Details

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will premiere on tvN on Saturday (August 23) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: