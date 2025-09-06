Mary Kills People Episode 11 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Mary Kills People episode 11 will air on MBC TV on Saturday (September 6) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will follow Ban Ji Hoon and Woo So Jung as they face a life-or-death situation. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will narrate a rollercoaster-like, turbulent story on Saturday and keep the viewers on the edge.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode of this medical thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Mary Kills People Episode 11:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mary Kills People is an ongoing medical thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young. It premiered on MBC TV on Friday (August 1). Screenwriter Lee Soo Ya wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Joon Woo directed it. The K-drama is the remake of a Canadian television series of the same name. It was released in 2017.

Mary Kills People Episode 11 Preview

The preview for the penultimate episode teases trouble for Ban Ji Hoon and Woo So Jung. A newly released still shows the detective entering Goo Gwang Chul's house with a gun in his hand. Another image captures the desperation and shock on his face after seeing the doctor lying unconscious on a sofa. The detective checks the doctor and suspiciously looks around.

"This scene, in which Lee Bo Young and Lee Min Ki find themselves in a life-or-death crisis, will serve as a key moment in foretelling the turbulent, rollercoaster-like story to come. Lee Bo Young and Lee Min Ki poured their all into their passionate performances, creating suspense that will make viewers' palms sweat. Please keep watching Mary Kills People, which has just two episodes left to go, up until the very end," the production team teased.