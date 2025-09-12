Mary Kills People Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): What Lies Ahead for Woo So Jung, Ban Ji Hoon?

Mary Kills People episode 12 will air on MBC TV on Friday (September 12) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a tense reunion between Woo So Jung, Ban Ji Hoon, and Choi Dae Hyun. They engage in a serious conversation at the Maria Welfare Hospital. The viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for them.

People in Korea can watch the last episode of this medical thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Mary Kills People Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Mary Kills People is an ongoing medical thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young. It premiered on MBC TV on Friday (August 1). Screenwriter Lee Soo Ya wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Joon Woo directed it. The K-drama is the remake of a Canadian television series of the same name. It was released in 2017.

Mary Kills People Episode 12 Preview

The newly released stills show Woo So Jung, Ban Ji Hoon, and Choi Dae Hyun engaging in a serious conversation at the Maria Welfare Hospital. The finale will reveal how this tense confrontation will unfold. Another set of stills teases the return of Goo Hye Rim. Her reappearance at the hospital hints at trouble for Woo So Jung.