Family by Choice Episodes 11 and 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Family by Choice episodes 11 and 12 will air on JTBC on Wednesday (November 13) at 8:50 pm KST. These chapters follow Yoon Ju Won, Kim San Ha, and Kang Hae Jun. The preview for this week teases a shift in the three characters' relationships. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The romantic comedy-drama is based on a Chinese mini-series titled Go Ahead. Hong Si Young wrote the script, and Kim Seung Ho directed this K-drama. The drama features Hwang In Youp, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung in lead roles.

Here is everything about Family by Choice episodes 11 and 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The JTBC romantic comedy-drama will air its next two episodes on Wednesday (November 13) at 8:50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Family by Choice Episodes 11 and 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun have grown up. San Ha and Ju Won might take their relationship to the next level. Hae Jun bumps into Park Dal during her blind date. The viewers eagerly wait to watch the change in relationship for all four characters.

"I hope viewers will see how the assembled family members heal each other's wounds and grow together. Please show love for Family by Choice, which includes elements of humanity, youth, romance, and comedy," the actor said.