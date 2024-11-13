Santa Clara Teen Commits Suicide After Schoolmates Bully Him for Being Homeless

A South Bay father said his teenage son claimed his own life after being bullied by other students at the high school they attended because he was homeless.

Jose Bautista wants to share his son's story to raise awareness about his 14-year-old son, Jose Zamora, who started school at Santa Clara High just three months ago. "He was trying to make me happy," Bautista told KTVU "He was trying to be a better child." Jose died by suicide last Tuesday.

The grieving, single father said the teen was the victim of bullying at his high school where he was a freshman. "I miss hearing him, seeing him. I miss picking him up," Bautista said, adding that he was a member of the junior varsity football team at Santa Clara High.

Bautista said after his son was found dead, he heard from other students that his son's teammates bullied him for being homeless and having no mother. "They were spitting on him, hitting him on the back of the helmet," Bautista said.

Bautista said the other football players also found out his son was living at Bill Wilson Center, a non-profit shelter that helps the unhoused and troubled youth. He said his son was being treated there for mental health issues.

Bautista and his son became homeless after they were evicted from their apartment earlier this year. "We were bonding more. He was waiting for a place to live instead of the shelter," Bautista said.

He added that he had hoped to find a new home for him and his son in time for the holidays. Bautista questioned if the school district is holding those suspected of bullying his son accountable.

School Superintendent Gary Waddell released a written statement which said in part, "administrators have already taken initial actions in response. We in no way condone bullying, harassment, or retribution of any kind and take any such allegations seriously. We strive to provide as many facts as possible to the community while preserving our duty to protect the privacy and confidentiality of both students and families."

Bautista has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the burial of his son and has already raised over $50,000. The school district and the Santa Clara Police Department said they are actively investigating Jose's death.