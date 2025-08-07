Martha Nolan: Late-Night Screams Were Heard by Residents Before Manhattan Fashion Designer Was Found Dead on Boat at Montauk Yacht Club

The woman found dead on a boat in Montauk on Tuesday was identified by authorities as a prominent designer from Manhattan who was loved by all and often spent her summers working in the East End. Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra was found unresponsive aboard a vessel docked at the Montauk Yacht Club around midnight, Suffolk County police said.

The 33-year-old, who went by Martha Nolan both professionally and among friends, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. The exact cause of her death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. However, chilling new details have emerged into the mysterious death of Nolan.

Screams Before Death

A member of the Montauk Yacht Club told The New York Post that several people at the club, including some boat captains, heard screams coming from the docks late Monday night. Another anonymous member of the yacht club shared fond memories of Nolan.

"She was well known in the community. She was very friendly. Always smiling," the person said, adding, "There's going to be a lot of conversation out of this."

Nolan worked as a marketing consultant, entrepreneur, and was the founder of the fashion label East x East, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Originally from Ireland, Nolan moved to the United States at 26 and began hosting pop-up events for her summer fashion brand, East x East, in the Hamptons starting in 2023, she shared in a profile with the Irish Independent last year.

Montauk locals told The New York Post that Nolan was known for her warmth and kindness, always greeting others with a cheerful smile.

Successful Entrepreneur

Just last month, Nolan marked a milestone by hosting a pop-up shop at Gurney's Resort, a high-end spa in Montauk. "Goals Achieved," she wrote in a July 1 TikTok post, showcasing her line of swimwear, eye accessories, and resort fashion at the venue.

Crime scene investigators stayed at the Montauk Yacht Club well into the night on Tuesday, with a Suffolk County Crime Lab van and a Command Post vehicle still on-site after 9 p.m.

According to the statement, the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is currently looking into the incident.