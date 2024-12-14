Marry YOU Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 9 will not air on Channel A on Saturday (December 14) at 7:50 PM KST. The romantic comedy-drama takes a short hiatus due to the second round of the National Assembly's vote on the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The mini-series would return with a new episode on Sunday (December 15). People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 AM

Canada - 5:50 AM

Australia - 9:20 PM

New Zealand - 11:50 PM

Japan - 7:50 PM

Mexico - 4:50 AM

Brazil - 7:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 PM

India - 4:20 PM

Indonesia - 5:50 PM

Singapore - 6:50 PM

China - 6:50 PM

Europe - 11:50 AM

France - 11:50 AM

Spain - 11:50 AM

UK - 10:50 AM

South Africa - 12:50 PM

Philippines - 6:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will continue to follow Bong Chul Hee as he works hard. According to the production team, the followers of this K-drama can watch two back-to-back episodes on Sunday (December 15) at 7:50 PM KST.