Marry YOU Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 2 will air on Channel A on Sunday (November 17) at 7:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature Jung Ha Na and Choi Ki Joon. According to the production team, the Marriage Morale Boost Team office will try to marry off Bong Chul Hee. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 am

Canada - 5:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 pm

Japan - 7:50 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 7:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 pm

India - 4:20 pm

Indonesia - 5:50 pm

Singapore - 6:50 pm

China - 6:50 pm

Europe - 11:50 am

France - 11:50 am

Spain - 11:50 am

UK - 10:50 am

South Africa - 12:50 pm

Philippines - 6:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Jung Ha Na and Choi Ki Joon. The former couple gets physically close at the Marriage Morale Boost Team office. When Ha Na gets closer to Ki Joon to whisper something in her ears, she becomes nervous. The production team asked the viewers to watch the second episode to see Na and Ki Joon's change in relationship.

"Many actors on this project have made the story of Marry YOU more detailed and solid with their strong performances. In addition, various actors will join the show each week to enrich the story. Please look forward to the acting synergy they will create, perfectly complementing the lead actors Lee Yi Kyung and Jo Soo Min," the producers shared.