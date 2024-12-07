Marry YOU Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 7 will not air on Channel A on Saturday (December 7) at 7:50 pm KST. The production team has announced a change in schedule for the telecast of special news programs and extended news coverage from the news desk on the ongoing dramatic political events in South Korea. The mini-series would return with a new episode on Sunday (December 8). People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 am

Canada - 5:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 pm

Japan - 7:50 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 7:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 pm

India - 4:20 pm

Indonesia - 5:50 pm

Singapore - 6:50 pm

China - 6:50 pm

Europe - 11:50 am

France - 11:50 am

Spain - 11:50 am

UK - 10:50 am

South Africa - 12:50 pm

Philippines - 6:50 pm

Marry YOU Episode 7 Preview

The mini-series will continue to follow Bong Chul Hee as he works hard. According to the production team, the followers of this K-drama can watch two back-to-back episodes on Sunday (December 8) at 7:50 pm KST.