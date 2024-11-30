Marry YOU Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 5 will air on Channel A on Saturday (November 30) at 7:50 pm KST. Bong Chul Hee will go on his first date with Oh In Ah. The preview shows Chul Hee dressed up in a suit. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Here is everything about Marry YOU episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 am

Canada - 5:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 pm

Japan - 7:50 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 7:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 pm

India - 4:20 pm

Indonesia - 5:50 pm

Singapore - 6:50 pm

China - 6:50 pm

Europe - 11:50 am

France - 11:50 am

Spain - 11:50 am

UK - 10:50 am

South Africa - 12:50 pm

Philippines - 6:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview shows Bong Chul Hee and Oh In Ah on their first date. They are all smiles, and Chul Hee looks different from his usual style. His stunning appearance in a formal suit captures the viewers' attention. However, his nephew, Bong San Yi, and niece, Bong Ba Da, do not seem excited about meeting In Ah. It could take some time for In Ah to please the little ones.