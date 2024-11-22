Marry YOU Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 3 will air on Channel A on Saturday (November 23) at 7:50 pm KST. Choi Ki Joon will reveal the truth about the past. According to the production team, the big revelation will impact the relationship between Ki Joon and Jung Ha Na. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Here is everything about Marry YOU episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on Channel A on Saturday (November 23) at 7:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 am

Canada - 5:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 pm

Japan - 7:50 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 7:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 pm

India - 4:20 pm

Indonesia - 5:50 pm

Singapore - 6:50 pm

China - 6:50 pm

Europe - 11:50 am

France - 11:50 am

Spain - 11:50 am

UK - 10:50 am

South Africa - 12:50 pm

Philippines - 6:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Jung Ha Na, Choi Ki Joon, and Bong Chul Hee. The former couple becomes emotional after Ki Joon makes a big revelation. Ha Na begins to feel a change in their relationship after she hears the truth about the past. The production team asked the viewers to watch the third episode to see the change in their relationship.

"In Episode 3 of Marry YOU, which airs tomorrow, Choi Ki Joon reveals a truth about the past that he hadn't been able to tell Jung Ha Na before. In the process, Jung Ha Na is swept up in a whirlwind of change in her feelings. Amidst this uncomfortable relationship, Bong Chul Hee—who arrives like a comet—will deliver warmth and unexpected laughter, just as he has always done. Please look forward to this scene, in which Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Min, and Koo Junhoe will act out with flawless chemistry," the producers shared.