Marry YOU Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on Channel A on Sunday (November 24) at 7:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 am

Canada - 5:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 pm

Japan - 7:50 pm

Mexico - 4:50 am

Brazil - 7:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 pm

India - 4:20 pm

Indonesia - 5:50 pm

Singapore - 6:50 pm

China - 6:50 pm

Europe - 11:50 am

France - 11:50 am

Spain - 11:50 am

UK - 10:50 am

South Africa - 12:50 pm

Philippines - 6:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Jung Ha Na, Choi Ki Joon, and Bong Chul Hee. The former couple becomes emotional after Ki Joon makes a big revelation. Ha Na begins to feel a change in their relationship after she hears the truth about the past. The production team asked the viewers to watch the third episode to see the change in the relationship between Ha Na and Ki Joon.

"It's not a sensational drama, but one can watch comfortably. When I read the script, I felt healed, and I think it will bring healing to the viewers as well. Jung Ha Na is a proactive person who lives her life planning a future where she is content being single. Unlike Ha Na, I do not have a strong anti-marriage stance. I'm someone who wants to meet a good person, date for a long time, and eventually get married. Ha Na, who does not believe in marriage, meets Chul Hee, who views the world without prejudice. She begins to reconsider her stance on marriage. Please look forward to how Ha Na's character changes," Jo Soo Min teased.