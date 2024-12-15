Marry YOU Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Marry YOU episode 10 will air on Channel A on Sunday (December 15) at 7:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature the youthful romance between Bong Chul Hee and Jung Ha Na. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the relatable changes in the couple. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Ri Na wrote the script for this mini-series. Hwang Kyeong Seong directed the K-drama. It features Lee Yi Kyung as Bong Chul Hee, an ordinary office worker in a remote village. Jo Soo Min appears as Jung Ha Na, a level 7 civil servant. iKON member Junhoe will portray Choi Ki Joon, Ha Na's ex-boyfriend.

Here is everything about Marry YOU episode 10, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Marry YOU:

US - 5:50 AM

Canada - 5:50 AM

Australia - 9:20 PM

New Zealand - 11:50 PM

Japan - 7:50 PM

Mexico - 4:50 AM

Brazil - 7:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 PM

India - 4:20 PM

Indonesia - 5:50 PM

Singapore - 6:50 PM

China - 6:50 PM

Europe - 11:50 AM

France - 11:50 AM

Spain - 11:50 AM

UK - 10:50 AM

South Africa - 12:50 PM

Philippines - 6:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview shows Bong Chul Hee and Jung Ha Na as a smitten couple. They gaze at each other lovingly when Chul Hee embraces Ha Na. The couple does not pay attention to their surroundings and only realizes it when someone interrupts their romantic moment. The producers teased heart-fluttering moments between the couple in the upcoming episode.

"You'll be able to see Bong Chul Hee and Jung Ha Na's youthful romance, which will make your heart flutter. Even as Jung Ha Na falls in love anew, she also worries about and ponders the responsibility that will come with it. We hope you'll look forward to the relatable changes in the characters' feelings and our actors' passionate performances as they portray these changes in fine detail," the producers shared.