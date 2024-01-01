Marry My Husband Actress Park Min Young Addresses Dating Controversy with Kang Jong Hyun

Actress Park Min Young, who will portray an ordinary woman named Kang Ji Won in the upcoming romance revenge drama Marry My Husband, has addressed her dating controversy with Kang Jong Hyun during a press conference. She attended the online production presentation with director Park Won Guk and co-stars Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, and Lee Ki Kwang.

Marry My Husband is an upcoming romance revenge drama premiering on tvN on Monday (January 1) at 8:50 pm KST. It tells the story of an ordinary woman who witnessed the extramarital affair between her husband and best friend. The female protagonist gets murdered after she finds out about their relationship. She returns in time and tries to reverse her dismal fate.

The tvN drama is Park Min Young's first project after she got involved in controversies with her ex-boyfriend and their dating rumours. During the press conference, the actress opened up about the various challenges in 2023. According to her, it was a year she suffered both mentally and physically.

"Although it was a short time, I lived each day with regret. I have now accepted everything and wanted to express my apologies for causing concern. It would have been better if I had done this earlier, but I wanted to do it sincerely now that I am healthy," the actress said.

Here is the Complete Statement by Park Min Young: