Married Sydney Teacher Arrested for Having Sexual Intercourse with Another Teenage Student

A married female PE teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has been slapped with new charges of abusing another male student.

Tayla Brailey taught at Sydney's Lurnea High School and was charged last August with allegedly abusing a 17-year-old male student. She appeared in Liverpool Local Court in Sydney, with the court hearing she allegedly gave the boy a three word warning of "don't tell anyone" before she sexually abused him.

Brailey Charged with Abusing Another Student After Finding Evidence on Her Phone

The 30-year-old has now been slapped with further charges of abusing another male student, after police found evidence on her phone.

Brailey is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a child under authority, and with sexually touching a child under authority. She has now also been charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material. Another charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under authority has been withdrawn.

Regarding the second student, Brailey has been charged with sexually touching a person under special care, inciting a person under care to have sexual intercourse, a related offence of inciting a person under care to sexually touch, and a fresh charge of using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material to herself.

In this case, three charges relating to alleged solicitation, access or control of child abuse material were withdrawn. Brailey has since been on bail.

Brailey Masturbated the Second Student in Her Class Before Pressuring Him to Have Sex with Her

Police said the teacher first started the abuse via Snapchat, when she started speaking to a student and they then shared sexually explicit videos.

She then reportedly masturbated the teenager at her home in North Wollongong. She also allegedly had unprotected sex with the student in the back of a car as he skipped school to meet her, before she went to get the morning after pill.

She has also been accused of masturbating the second child in her classroom before pressuring him to have sex with her, but it did not happen.

Support was then provided to students and staff at the school and Brailey was suspended without pay by the Department of Education.

Brailey became engaged to her partner in December 2021, tying the knot in September 2023. She has not entered any pleas, and the issue is listed for a committal mention at Campbelltown Local Court on May 21.