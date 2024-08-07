Married Sydney Teacher Arrested for Having Sexual Intercourse with Teenage Student

A teacher has been charged after she allegedly had sexual intercourse with a teenage student in south-west Sydney.

On Aug. 6, police began an investigation into reports that she made sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy. Following the investigation, 30-year-old PE teacher Tayla Brailey was arrested at a south-western Sydney school at 4pm yesterday, as reported by 9 News.

According to police, Brailey had sex with a 17-year-old student and touched him in a sexual manner. She was charged with sexually touching a person between 17 and 18 under special care and sexual intercourse with a person under care between 17 and 18 under special care.

Prosecutors Obtained Video Footage from Victim's Phone, CCTV Footage Implicating Brailey

Brailey was in Liverpool local court today, where she was granted conditional bail after being held in custody overnight. The teacher was given permission to attend via video link when the case returns to court in October. 9 News noted that Brailey got married last year. Her husband and parents were also present in court today.

Prosecutors had obtained video evidence from the alleged victim's phone and CCTV footage. Prosecutors also told the court Brailey had made "spontaneous admissions" relating to the charges and had cooperated with police including giving them access to her mobile phone.

Brailey Suspended Following Her Arrest, Banned from Educational Facilities

A New South Wales education department spokesperson confirmed an employee had been suspended without pay after being charged with a serious offence.

"The safety and welfare of students are our highest priorities," the spokesperson said. "The department has strong policies and procedures in place to ensure their care and protection and to act when employees are alleged to have engaged in misconduct.

"We are providing support to students and staff that require it."

The woman is also banned from using social media and entering any educational facilities, as part of her bail conditions.