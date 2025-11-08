Mark Sanchez Fired by Fox Sports After Ex-NFL Star's Stabbing Incident and Arrest Following Brawl with Truck Driver

Mark Sanchez has been fired by Fox Sports following his arrest in connection with a stabbing incident in Indianapolis, a network spokesperson said, according to a report. The 38-year-old former NFL quarterback was arrested last month after allegedly starting an alleyway fight with delivery driver Perry Tole, 69, which left both men hospitalized with serious injuries.

Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to call the Colts' game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Fox, is now facing a felony battery charge along with several misdemeanors. Just a month after the near-fatal October 4 incident, Sanchez has officially said goodbye to broadcasting, with Fox confirming his firing, TMZ reported on Friday morning.

End of His Career

"We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time," the rep said. Although Sanchez was the one who ended up stabbed, authorities say he was the one who started the altercation that left 69-year-old delivery driver Perry Tole in the hospital.

Sanchez had been in Indianapolis ahead of a Raiders-Colts game he was scheduled to call for Fox. Police said that he smelled of alcohol and was behaving erratically.

The confrontation reportedly began when Sanchez got furious after Tole was blocking an alley next to the hotel where Sanchez was allegedly running sprints. The situation quickly escalated, resulting into a near-fatal fight.

"This guy is trying to kill me," Tole relayed to police of his thinking when he supposedly stabbed Sanchez.

"This incident should never have happened," Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

"What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead."

Sanchez at Fault

Sanchez declined to answer any questions about the assault when Fox 59 approached him as he left Marion County Jail following his booking on October 12. "I'm just focused on my recovery and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital, Marion County Sheriff, and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD, But I'm focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls," Sanchez said.

Since the incident, Sanchez hasn't publicly spoken, aside from mourning the recent death of his former Jets teammate, Nick Mangold, who died two weeks ago due to complications from kidney disease.

For the Raiders-Colts game, college football analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn stepped in on short notice to cover for Sanchez.

Fox Sports has now found a long-term replacement, hiring former Saints quarterback Drew Brees earlier this week to work alongside Adam Amin, Sanchez's former play-by-play partner. Brees, a Super Bowl champion, had previously worked at NBC following his NFL retirement.