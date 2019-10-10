Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk took to Twitter and lashed out at Ellen DeGeneres for supporting former US President George W Bush after the 61-year-old American television personality asked to show kindness to the former president.

The whole incident started when Ellen DeGeneres attended Dallas Cowboys versus the Green Bay Packers game in Arlington, Texas and met her close friend George W Bush at the stadium where the duo were seated next to each other sharing laughs and talks. The two were displayed on the big screen bringing cheers from the spectators.

This did not go down well with the liberals as they did not seem to like the fact that Ellen DeGeneres is having a good time with a conservative Republican and former President George W Bush and they immediately took to Twitter lashing at her, despite knowing the fact that the two are good friends, let alone their different views and beliefs.

As a result of the backlash, Ellen did a monologue on her show calling everyone to be unconditionally kind to one and other and be friends to people on the other side of the isle, no matter what your beliefs are.

She said in her monologue, "When we were invited, I was aware that I was going to be surrounded with people from very different views and beliefs. And I'm not talking about politics. I was rooting for the Packers. So I had to hide my cheese hat in Portia's purse," she joked.

"During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together. People were upset. They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?...A lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they're mad...they tweet."

Ellen stood her ground saying, "Here's the thing: I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have. We're all different, and I think that we've forgotten that that's okay that we're all different.. but just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them.''

However, The Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, seemed to be unimpressed with Ellen's monologue and lashed out against her saying George W Bush needs no kindness and should pay for his deeds for the wars he started as President.

"Sorry, until George W Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-led torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars — emotional & otherwise — inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can't even begin to talk about kindness."

Mark Ruffalo received praise for standing up to Ellen from journalist Wjahat Ali who replied, "Hulk out, Mark Ruffalo. Hulk out. I'm just glad someone with power and influence is reminding the younger generation about the disastrous legacy of the Bush years.''

Apart from George W Bush, Mark Ruffalo has been a critic of Donald Trump as well and has criticized several times about his policies.