For months, several rumours have surfaced about Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage troubles. A new "false" report now claims that Ellen, who is a close friend of Jennifer Aniston, has started having romantic feelings for the "Murder Mystery" actress.

According to NW, Ellen and Jennifer have been spending several nights together and confiding in each other about their lives. The source said that the closeness between the two is making Portia jealous and she has "had a huge fight" with DeGeneres over Aniston.

However, these claims are completely untrue, as per Gossip Cop.

There is no denying that Ellen and Jennifer are indeed close friends but there is nothing romantic between them.

In July, rumors swirled that Ellen and Portia were heading for divorce and that the two were "barely on speaking terms." According to the report, the couple fought frequently because Ellen was not happy with Portia focusing more on her career.

There were more speculations about their marriage when reports surfaced that the couple already sold their Carpinteria beach house for $23 million.

However, these claims were later debunked.

Following the rumours have marriage trouble, Ellen posted a black and white snap of her and her spouse taken on their wedding day back on Aug. 16, 2008, on her Instagram account.

"Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person," the TV host wrote.