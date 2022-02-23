Mark Lanegan: Cause of Death Unknown, Mourning Fans Pays Tribute to 'Screaming Trees' and 'Queens of Stone Age' Singer

Mark Lanegan is no more! The singer for Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age has died aged 57. Lanegan's cause of death remains unknown, however, reports suggest that the singer was suffering from Covid-19 and other kidney related problems.

Announcing the demise of the artist, a statement has been released on his Twitter account that states, "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy."

Shocked Fans Pay Tributes to Singer for Screaming Trees

American musician Iggy pop also shared his condolences to the singer. Her wrote, "MESSAGE FROM IGGY: Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop."

"Mark Lanegan. All Hail! A real gent. Grand artist. shocked and sad . R.I.P. @marklanegan," another fan tweeted.

A third fan wrote, "So sad about Mark Lanegan. Saw him gig with Isobel Campbell, love his collaborations with QOTSA, didn't know it was him on Mad Seasons album! That voice. Enchanting. Also didn't know other folk knew about Mad Season. I had the CD but never felt they were well known here(UK)"

"Devastated at the news of Mark Lanegan's death. He was such an enigma. Mysterious and an open book at the same time. A vagabond. A road warrior. A poet. One of the best songwriters I've ever heard. Maybe the last of his kind. RIP," another loyal fan of the singer said on Twitter.

Screaming Trees