AGT Singer and 'Its Okay' Fame Jane Nightbirde Dies at Age 31 After Cancer Battle

Former contestant of America's Got Talent, Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski died after a prolonged battle with cancer. Jane was 31 years old at the time of her death. Her battle with cancer led her to withdraw from the contest six months ago. Ohio resident, Jane used the stage name 'Nightbirde.'

Quoting a source, TMZ reported that the singer died on Sunday following months of treatment as cancer had spread to her lungs, spine, and liver.

'Nightbirde' Jane impressed the judges and the public alike when she performed an original number It's Okay on stage, prompting a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. Less than two months after the amazing performance, she had announced that she is quitting the show as her cancer had 'taken a turn for the worse.'

Cancer Battle

Jane was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. While in remission, the cancer returned to a metastatic state. Doctors gave her an ultimatum that she had only six months to live with only a 2 percent chance of survival in 2019.

She beat the odds and was in remission when cancer returned for the third time in 2021. After quitting the show, Jane had talked about her cancer battle with CNN's Chris Cuomo and revealed that her liver was 'more cancer than liver' at that point.

She, however, showed an admirably positive attitude on CNN, and explained she managed to avoid feeling 'bitter' thanks to her 'rebellious hope.' "I have been curled up in a ball like a little cocktail shrimp having an A-plus pity party for myself, cause it's just been a bad, bad month," she said.

Jane won everyone's hearts and instantly became a fan-favorite when she performed the song It's Okay when she appeared on AGT last summer and shared her story. An emotional Simon Cowell awarded the singer with the golden buzzer sending her directly to the live show's quarter-finals.

She received a standing ovation from AGT judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara for her performance. Her golden buzzer performance has been seen over 200 million times

Tributes



AGT judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and host Terry Crews among others paid tribute to the talented singer. "As much as I feel horrible about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard, and known her," Howie wrote on Twitter.

"Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," Terry Crews wrote on Instagram.

Heidi Klum also shared a picture of Jane from her audition on her Instagram Stories with the caption 'we love you. Rest in peace @_nightbirde.'