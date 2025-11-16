Who Is Keith Michael Lisa? Deranged Man Who Attacked and Vandalized NJ Acting District Attorney Alina Habba's Office Arrested

The deranged man who allegedly went on a rampage inside acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba's office on Wednesday night has been arrested, officials announced on Saturday. Keith Michael Lisa was arrested after a brief manhunt following the attack.

His outburst on Wednesday night — when he allegedly tore apart Alina Habba's office — was sparked by being denied a meeting with the federal attorney. "We got him," Habba, President Trump's former personal attorney, celebrated on X. "This [Justice Department] under [Attorney General Pam Bondi] and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement ... Now justice will handle him."

Arrested at Last

Habba was reportedly in her Newark office when the man showed up carrying a bat. Security stopped him from getting inside at first. He later came back without the bat and was allowed into the building — and that's when, according to authorities, he began yelling incoherently and smashing property.

Habba wasn't hurt during the incident.

It's still not clear whether the apparently deranged man specifically targeted Habba, who is responsible for overseeing all federal criminal cases and civil litigation in New Jersey.

Lisa, 51, was identified as the suspect on Thursday, with officials warning at the time that he "should be considered dangerous."

The FBI hasn't said when or how Lisa was taken into custody.

He's now facing charges for bringing a dangerous weapon into a federal building and for destroying federal property. "No one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great US Attorneys or the destruction of their offices," US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Several Charges Slapped

The attack comes at a time when violence against public officials and political figures has been on the rise. Back in June, authorities say gunman Vane Boelter targeted two Minnesota Democrats at their homes, killing former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman, her husband, and their dog.

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also targeted but survived.

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home was firebombed during Passover by an attacker allegedly driven by antisemitism, while the governor and his family were asleep inside.

And most recently, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September during a speaking event at Utah Valley University, allegedly by shooter Tyler Robinson.