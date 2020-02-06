The stunning American beauty Rianna Carpenter, who is lovingly known as The Combat Barbie shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram raising the temperature to a whole new level. Rianna, who formerly served in the US military as a Marine Corps, has been an Instagram darling after she took a career in modelling and her fan following is only growing by the day.

She posted a topless picture of herself covering her assets with her elbows and captioned the image giving the other ladies out there a sense of what they're all really worth of. ''Ladies, NOBODY gets to tell you who the f**k YOU are. You can be both feminine AND fierce at the same time! Sexy AND strong. Beautiful AND badass. - The Combat Barbie.''

Rianna's beauty got her into Playboy Magazine

It's every model's dream to be a part of the iconic Playboy Magazine and Rianna Carpenter was featured in its cover page on August 2019 issue. The beauty was on top of the world when she announced and shared the cover page on her Instagram handle and poured her heart out by saying, ''I dreamed it all, ever since I was young. They said I would be nothing, now they always say, 'CONGRATULATIONS'''

She further commented, ''I'm still in shock. I remember when I first joined the Marine Corps, I told my friends that I wanted to become an international model after I finished my enlistment, and they laughed. But I told myself I was going to get out and pursue that wild dream anyway.''

She has a sea of fan following

Right after she got into modelling, Rianna worked out at the gym really hard and struggled day and night to get the body that she's currently blessed with. Her hard work, blood, sweat and tears paid off and she's now a beauty queen of every man's dream. Apart from being a model, she also runs her own clothing line and sells her calendars to fans all across the world.

Her fan base is only growing as the days pass and we wouldn't be surprised if she's named one of the hottest women by the end of 2020 by leading fashion magazines, because she's worth it!