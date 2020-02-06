Close
The stunning American beauty Rianna Carpenter, who is lovingly known as The Combat Barbie shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram raising the temperature to a whole new level. Rianna, who formerly served in the US military as a Marine Corps, has been an Instagram darling after she took a career in modelling and her fan following is only growing by the day.

She posted a topless picture of herself covering her assets with her elbows and captioned the image giving the other ladies out there a sense of what they're all really worth of. ''Ladies, NOBODY gets to tell you who the f**k YOU are. You can be both feminine AND fierce at the same time! Sexy AND strong. Beautiful AND badass. - The Combat Barbie.''

Rianna's beauty got her into Playboy Magazine

It's every model's dream to be a part of the iconic Playboy Magazine and Rianna Carpenter was featured in its cover page on August 2019 issue. The beauty was on top of the world when she announced and shared the cover page on her Instagram handle and poured her heart out by saying, ''I dreamed it all, ever since I was young. They said I would be nothing, now they always say, 'CONGRATULATIONS'''

She further commented, ''I'm still in shock. I remember when I first joined the Marine Corps, I told my friends that I wanted to become an international model after I finished my enlistment, and they laughed. But I told myself I was going to get out and pursue that wild dream anyway.''

She has a sea of fan following

Right after she got into modelling, Rianna worked out at the gym really hard and struggled day and night to get the body that she's currently blessed with. Her hard work, blood, sweat and tears paid off and she's now a beauty queen of every man's dream. Apart from being a model, she also runs her own clothing line and sells her calendars to fans all across the world.

Her fan base is only growing as the days pass and we wouldn't be surprised if she's named one of the hottest women by the end of 2020 by leading fashion magazines, because she's worth it!

â€œI dreamed it all, ever since I was young. They said I would be nothing, now they always say, â€˜CONGRATULATIONS!â€™â€ ðŸŽ¶ðŸ°ðŸ†ðŸŒ» Iâ€™m still in shock. I remember when I first joined the Marine Corps, I told my friends that I wanted to become an international model after I finished my enlistment, and they laughed. But I told myself I was going to get out and pursue that wild dream anyway. That dream scared the shit out of me, to be honest. I knew it was going to be difficult as hell, and I knew that Iâ€™d have to work my ass off! I knew Iâ€™d have to work harder than most because of all of my tattoos and the fact that Iâ€™d be in my mid to late twenties compared to all of the super young models out there. I knew that I would have to pour every ounce of energy, motivation, and sanity I had into it before it would start to pay off.. but I reminded myself that before I joined the Marines, it scared the living HELL out of me, and I STILL gave it a shot - so that I wouldnâ€™t have to spend the rest of my life saying, â€œWhat if?â€ So I knew I had to give modeling a shot as well, no matter how intimidating. I moved back to California this February & hit the ground running. I reached out to almost every photographer in Los Angeles/Hollywood, and although some told me no or didnâ€™t reply to me, a lot of them gave me a shot, which Iâ€™m SO grateful for. I knew it was a dog-eat-dog world in LA. So I put myself out there & went to as many photoshoots as I possibly could! I would sometimes do shoots every day of the week, I was away from home for months at a time, living in hotels in random cities by myself, & dealing with rude people in the industry. But I didnâ€™t care about any of the discomfort. I had a dream. A set goal. And when I set my mind to something, NOTHING & NO ONE can stop me. My momma calls me her, â€œLion Heart,â€ because of my ambition & courage. Iâ€™ve always been a small-town girl with larger-than-life dreams. Now here I am, with my first magazine cover EVER, and itâ€™s the world famous & legendary PLAYBOY MAGAZINE. ðŸ¤©ðŸ°ðŸ˜¢ So guys, Iâ€™m here to tell you that dreams do come true, as long as you work your ass off! Thatâ€™s it. -The Combat Barbie #Marine #Vet #Model #Playmate #TheCombatBarbie

