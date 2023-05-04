Know These Five Stunning Women Who Are Asia's Reigning Fashion Queens

The word fashion is a very relative term; something that might be fashionable for one person might be completely out of style for the other. Style and trends also vary to a huge extent with the change in regions and geographical boundaries.

There are people who instantly catch the attention of a crowd or their style is so universally appealing and outstanding that people simply love them for their fashion sense. Asia being the biggest and most populous continent is now also an emerging destination where global fashion originates. There are many Asian celebrities and icons who rule the world of fashion.

We are here discussing a few Asian females who are reigning queens and followed by millions for their impeccable sense of fashion and style.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (India)

The Indian actress who is now a big name in the global entertainment industry is known for making heads turn with her styling and looks. Her recent look in the world's biggest fashion event Met Gala 2023 has hit the headlines of many leading international media sites. The former miss world has always been a fashion icon from the beginning of her career. She has always nailed both ethnic and Western looks in every event she attended. Priyanka has got a huge fan following globally and has got 86.9 million followers on Instagram which shows her brand power globally.

Crystel Mu (Taiwan)

This Taiwanese beauty is a stunner with the ultimate styling sense. The former Miss Chinese Vancouver runner-up has gone better with each passing day. She always keeps her fashion game up with uber chic style sense. She has hosted TV shows and modeled, become a regular fixture on Taipei's social scene, and is one of Taiwan's most admired public figures for her fashion savvy.

Fatimah Syahrini Jaelani (Indonesia)

Fatima Syahrini from Indonesia is the next fashion icon in the list. Fatimah has a staggering number of followers on Instagram. Syahrini's hair is constantly coiffed, her make-up is immaculate, and her outfits are always bold and branded, whether she's starring in one of her music videos, presenting a TV show, or snapping a photo to share with her 19 million Instagram followers.

Karen Ong-tan (Singapore)

Singapore's Karen Ong Tan is equally stunning and has made her presence felt in the global fashion streets. She is the daughter of famed social maven Lilian Ong, and is the co-founder and corporate director of professional services firm Stockbridge. She is married to Samuel Tan. She was inducted into Singapore Tatler's Fashion Hall of Fame in 2016 and picked as its Most Stylish Lady for 2017. This fashion maven knows how to cut a striking figure in daring ensembles, topping the best-dressed list at most events she attends. Her demeanor, too, exudes pure elegance, but also strengthâ€”the mark of a woman supremely comfortable in her body.

Nadia Naseemuddin (Malaysia)

Nadia Nasimuddin is the youngest daughter of the late SM Nasimuddin SM Amin, one of Malaysia's most successful tycoons. She fell in love with fashion after her father gifted her first Prada bag when she was 12 years old. Since then, she's become a fixture at New York, Paris, and London Fashion Weeks, cultivating a simple and classic aesthetic with a spectacular collection of couture pieces from Chanel, "anything from Raf Simons," Tom Ford, and Victoria Beckham.