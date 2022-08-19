Mar-a-Lago Raid Backfires on Democrats; Trump Fund-Raising Hits Top Gear

The FBI raid at the Mar-a-Lago estate has given a big boost to former President Donald Trump's fund-raising efforts. Charged-up Republicans and right wing sympathizers are pouring in top dollar into the Trump kitty, amid rumors about an impending announcement of a 2024 White House run by the ex-president.

The Washington Post reported that Trump's Save America PAC's fund raising crossed the $1 million mark on at least two days last week. This is a big boost for Trump's putative election campaign, as the daily donations to his political movement averaged between $200,000 and $300,000 before the Justice Department-ordered raid at his Mar-a-Lago home.

The Post says that the average donation has also grown in recent days. However, the downside for the Republican party is that other leaders who are running mid-term campaigns are deprived of crucial funds as the GoP rank and file contribute overwhelmingly to the Trump campaign.

What is Driving Trump Mania?

Trump has always been good at pulling in funds for his political campaigns. Surprisingly he stayed a magnate for funds even after losing the 2020 election and exiting the White House. Fallen leaders are usually pushed into oblivion in US politics but Trump has been an exception. Political observers are not surprised that Trump is able to fill his war chest even before formally announcing the 2024 bid.

The raid at Mar-a-Lago has fired up the core constituency of Trump, for all you can see. The unprecedented move was seen as a political witch hunt by the Democrats aimed at ending Trump's political career and 2024 ambitions.

"Anything relevant that makes Trump look like he is fighting the Deep State is a win for fundraising," a source explained to the Washington Examiner.

FBI agents conducted an 'unannounced' raid at former US President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week. Trump said the agents also broke into a safe during the raid.

Terming the raid as a sign of 'dark times' for the nation, Trump issued a statement calling it a politically motivated attack. "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said.

Forbes reported that according to the list of documents released by the Justice Department following the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property last week, the agents recovered 20 boxes of materials.