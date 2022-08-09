FBI Raids Donald Trump's Home at Mar-a-Lago; Breaks into His Safe; Ex-President Says Democrats Weaponizing Justice System

FBI agents conducted an 'unannounced' raid at former US President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. Trump claimed that the agents also broke into a safe during the raid.

The raids come amid reports of the Justice Department intensifying the criminal investigation against the former President for his conduct during his tenure at the White House.

FBI Agents Searching for Classified Documents

Quoting sources, The Guardian reported that the raid on Monday morning was part of the ongoing investigation against Trump related to the illegal removal and destruction of White House records following the end of his term.

In January following several rounds of talks with Trump's lawyers the US National Archives was able to recover 15 boxes of documents which the former president removed from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. Later, the National Archives claimed that officials found classified materials in the recovered boxes.

In a communique to NBC News, the White House claimed to be unaware of the raids. "We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information," a White House official told the outlet.

Raid Leaves Trump in Trouble

Terming the raid as a sign of 'dark times' for the nation, Trump issued a statement calling it a politically motivated attack.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a lengthy email statement issued by his Save America political committee.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said while adding, "They even broke into my safe!"

Trump also likened the FBI search to an assault [that] could only take place in broken, third-world countries. "The lawlessness, political persecution and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped," he added.

Claiming that the move was fueled by Democrats who don't want him to run again in 2024, Trump wrote: "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."