Manhattan Man Filmed Dangling from Cable Car at Utah Amusement Park Falls 50 Feet to Ground and Dies

A 32-year-old man, who was filmed dangling from the safety bar of a cable car at a Utah amusement park, before plunging 50 feet to the ground, has died after sustaining serious injuries. The Manhattan man died two days later at a local hospital, police said on Monday.

According to Farmington Police, the unidentified parkgoer was hanging from the safety bar of his seat on the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park despite repeatedly being warned by others in the park not to do so. The entire episode was filmed by another parkgoer, who posted the video on social media.

Inviting His Death

The man was filmed by one of the visitors and was seen holding the safety bar and hanging from the cable car while facing in towards it. As it crossed above a fountain surrounded by people, many started pointing up at the man. The man too looked in jovial mood and smiled at the onlookers.

Seeing everyone watching him, he didn't make any effort to get back into the car. Instead, he was enjoying people watching him. Some also started warning him that it could be dangerous but he didn't care. The person who recorded the video then stopped and moved on.

A few minutes later, the man unable to hold on to the safety bar anymore fell close to 50 feet to the ground before he was airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition, Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen told KSL-TV.

Hansen said that multiple people called 911 just before 6 pm reporting that a man had fallen from the ride, following which officers reached the scene.

Tragic Death

On Sunday, the park confirmed the incident, writing in a statement on Facebook: "We are saddened by an unfortunate incident that occurred on the sky ride yesterday. Our hearts go out to the family and others associated." A day later, police confirmed that the man had died from his injuries.

Police have launched an investigation and are trying to find out how the man ended up on the other side of the ride. Also, police is still not sure if the man fell after not being able to hold on to the safety bar or if he deliberately let go of the bar.

Cops say the man was in the park with his family at the time, although he was riding the cable car alone. The man's family has requested police to not release his name.

"We don't know why he did that or what was going on. We just don't know," Hansen said, adding that toxicology tests will be performed as part of the autopsy.

A spokesperson of the park said that the park has been offering the Sky Ride "for years without incident," and that there are clear "written and verbal instructions on rider conduct to keep everyone safe."