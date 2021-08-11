How Did Cameron Burrell Die? America's Fastest Athlete and Carl Lewis' Godson Dies at 26 in Mystery Parking Lot Incident

Former NCAA track champion and son of two Olympic gold medalists Cameron Burrell has died. The former national champion 100-meter sprinter at University of Houston was only 26 years old. The University of Houston announced Burrell's death on Tuesday.

However, the cause of his death isn't immediately known although he was found dead in a parking lot. "We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron's many friends, coaches and teammates," a statement from the university read.

Sudden Death

The Burrell family said that they are "grief-stricken" and 'going through profound sorrow' right now. Details surrounding the star athlete's death aren't immediately known. However, medical reports indicate that he died in a parking lot but no further details about the circumstances surrounding his death has been revealed yet.

This definitely raises suspicion but even his family hasn't give a clear picture yet. "My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Burrell's father, Leroy, said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

Family friend Mike PedÃ© offered his condolences to the Burrell family, saying his 'heart breaks' for the athlete's parents, Leroy and Michelle. "From Sienna, to Ridge Point, to UH to the world track & field stage, Cameron was a treasure to all that came across him. Rest in Peach Cameron, you will be missed but not forgotten," Pede wrote on Facebook.

Gone Too Soon

While mystery shrouds Burrell's death, also not much is known about his funeral arrangements at this time. The university will announce more information at a later time. The school will have counseling services available to track and field athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members.

Burrell was the 2018 NCAA 100-meter champion for the University of Houston. He anchored Houston's 4x100 relay team that also won an NCAA championship that year. At the time of his death Burrell was credited with being the fastest college athlete in the United States.

Burrell grew up in a family of athletes and considered legendary track and field star and nine-time Olympic Gold medalist Carl Lewis as his godfather. His father was a gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in the 4x100m relay and the former world record holder in the 100m. His mother also won track gold at the 1992 games.

Burrell was also the 121st man to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 m sprint in the world. He turned pro after his collegiate career. In May, he was pictured on the cover of Red Bull's magazine Red Bulletin. Burrell shared the cover image on Instagram with the caption, "If you ain't seen me lately just know I've been working. Now it's time to show the world my gift."

Burrell is survived by his father, Leroy; his mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell; and brothers, Joshua and Jaden.