Hugo Millan: 14-Yr-Old Spanish Motorbike Racer Dies in Horror Crash During European Talent Cup

Motorbike racer Hugo Millan died aged just 14 after a horror crash at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Spain on Sunday. The teenager was competing in the European Talent Cup when he fell off his motorbike in the middle of the track on the second lap and was run over by another rider.

Although many riders saw him crash and tried to avoid running over him, as he tried to get up and move out of the way at the exit of a turn, organizers said Oleg Pawelec on the No 5 bike hit him straight on. The tragic incident has left his team as well as spectators shocked given that Millan was a promising rider.

Horrifying Death

Millan was taking part in a European Talent Cup race when the Spaniard fell off his bike at Turn 5 with 13 laps in midfield. After falling on the track, Millan started to get to his feet and move toward the exit but before he could realize, Pawelec's bike came and collided with the teenager.

Millán, who had started in second place, stayed motionless on the ground as other riders tried to avoid colliding with him again. He had just avoided falling a few turns earlier but eventually lost control and went down while in second position the next time.

Pawelec wasn't seriously injured and left the track on his own but looked shocked at what had just happened. Probably, he too realized that Millan's injury was fatal. The red flag was immediately waved and Millan received emergency treatment on the track, before being airlifted by helicopter to Zaragoza Hospital.

He was later transported to another hospital by helicopter. However, medics were unable to save him as he tragically passed away.

Moments later FIM CEV Repsol Series that Millan competes in confirmed that he had passed away sending the sporting world into mourning.

Gone Too Soon

Millan's team Cradle of Champions led the tributes. "We deeply regret to communicate that Hugo Millan has left us. We will always remember you for your smile, your big heart and your professionalism. Rest in peace, Hugo. You will always be in our hearts and we will remember you like this, smiling, as always. We love you," they wrote.

Millan was a highly rated in the racing world and considered a star in the making. He was one of Spain's most promising riders and was hoping to make it into MotoGP.

He arrived at MotorLand Aragon second in the European Talent Cup standings on 86 points after having achieved four podiums and two pole positions this season.

Following Millan's death, the rest of the races scheduled have been suspended. The race didn't have any live spectators but the video footage of the horrific crash has gone viral on social media that shows him being almost mowed down on the track.

One of the biggest names in the sport and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez tweeted: "RIP Hugo Millán. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and team."

MotoGP also paid their respects as they commented: "We are so sorry and saddened about rider Hugo Millan's passing."