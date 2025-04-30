Man Who Framed Indiana Woman's Boyfriend, Shared Video on Facebook Showing Her Body Using Fake Profile

The Ohio man who was arrested for fatally stabbing an Indiana woman and then hatching an elaborate plan to frame the victim's boyfriend, posted a video of the victim's body on Facebook while pretending to be the boyfriend, according to Indiana authorities.

As previously reported by IBT, police responded on April 15 to perform a welfare check on 35-year-old Wilma Robertson at a home on Hickory Drive in Hanover, India. When they arrived, they found Robertson dead from stab wounds to her back.

Robertson's Ex-Husband's Girlfriend Received Video of the Dead Body from an Account with Bailey's Name

Later that day, officers arrested Robertson's boyfriend, 33-year-old Shawn Bailey of Louisville, Kentucky, for the murder. According to Bailey's probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Robertson's ex-husband's girlfriend received a Facebook friend request from an account under the name "Shawn Bailey."

"Shawn Bailey" sent the woman two messages. The first was a 5-second video allegedly showing Robertson dead on the floor with the Chris Brown song "Stutter" playing in the background. The lyrics said "Got me trippin' because you really f—k my head up."

In the second message, "Bailey" allegedly wrote: "Tell her babe daddy that he doesn't have to worry about her anymore and my bad for me and him getting in it over this b— me and him both got the same last name I did him a solid favor."

DNA Evidence Later Ruled Bailey Out as Suspect

But investigators later used DNA evidence to exclude the real Bailey of the crime. Instead, prosecutors say, the actual killer is 34-year-old Nigel Thomas of Oxford, Ohio, who goes by the name "Nati Bang."

After stabbing Robertson, Thomas "engaged in an elaborate plan to frame" Bailey, including creating multiple social media accounts purporting to be Bailey admitting to the murder, according to Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter.

On Friday, cops arrested Thomas, dismissed charges against Bailey and set him free. Thomas' arrest affidavit was not available and prosecutors did not release a motive for the crime nor detail his relationship with Robertson.

"The criminal justice system is ultimately a search for the truth. Multiple agencies across three states worked tirelessly in their pursuit of all investigative leads to uncover the crimes of Nigel Thomas and clear Shawn Bailey," Sutter said. Thomas is currently jailed in Ohio and waiting to be extradited to Indiana.