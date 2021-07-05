A 36-year-old man was left in shock after he spotted a large triangle-shaped UFO hovering over the Devon seafront in Britain's coast and flipped out his phone to take a picture of the mysterious object. The UFO then then sped off into a distance and disappeared.

Matthew Evans spotted the UFO as he peeped out of his top-floor flat window last week and managed to click a picture of the object as it zoomed off in a second. Evens revealed that he saw the mysterious UFO hover over the coast for 10 seconds.

The picture shows four bright lights above the sea in a triangular-shaped formation across the horizon and Evans stated that it moved up and down and stood still for 10 seconds before vanishing as it moved away with great speed.

''I couldn't help but see it,'' said Evans to the Daily Star and continued, ''My kitchen window gives a great view of the sea so when it came across the horizon. It was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good 10 seconds. It stayed in one spot long enough for me to pull out my phone and get those snaps. Then it quickly zoomed off at some speed and I couldn't see it anymore,'' he said.

When questioned if it could have been an airplane, Evans quipped, ''It wasn't moving like a plane would,'' and was convinced it could have been a UFO from outer space. ''I'm not quite losing my marbles yet. But it's hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object,'' he said.

The sighting comes after the US Director of National Intelligence released the most long-awaited preliminary reports into UFOs, which are now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and the report confirms the spotting as ''probably do represent physical objects'' and can ''demonstrate a breakthrough in aerospace technology by a potential adversary.''

Mysterious unidentified objects have been spotted at several instances around the world with little or no explanation provided by the government behind the sightings and UFO enthusiasts are the only ones who are providing answers to the spotting's, which are not totally reliable either.