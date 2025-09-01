Man Found Dead in Pool of Blood at Burning Man Festival, Homicide Investigation Underway

Authorities are investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert over the weekend.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office said an event participant flagged down a deputy Saturday at 9:14 p.m. while the festival's iconic wooden effigy of a man was being burned. The deputy was "advised of a male subject lying in a pool of blood."

Pershing County deputies and Bureau of Land Management rangers found the body of the man on the ground and then created a perimeter around the area.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation. Several people in the area have been interviewed and the area of Black Rock City where the homicide happened "will have a heavy law enforcement presence until the scene can be released," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Although this act appears to be a "singular crime," all participants "should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances," reads a statement signed by Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen on Sunday, Aug. 31.

The sheriff's office said the identity of the person who died was not immediately clear. His body was taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities urged people to remain vigilant. Anyone with information to share is urged to call the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

Burning Man's organizers said in a statement that they were cooperating with law enforcement. "If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity," the statement said.

The organizers said people in Black Rock City could use free public Wi-Fi at various locations to communicate with family. There are also peer support services at Ranger HQ and outposts. Black Rock City's Emergency Services Department's Crisis Support team can also offer assistance.

Burning Man is week-long, large-scale desert event that takes place annually since 1990. The event, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, is set to end on Monday.