A man was filmed harassing a Haitian woman before calling the sheriff on her for cycling on the bike path in her own community because he had never seen her in the Palm Beach, Florida, neighborhood before.

A video of the incident shared by Roz Joseph on Facebook shows a man wearing a blue striped t-shirt and olive green shorts asking her to "leave the community." "You don't tell me what to do," she claps back, after which the man threatens her with calling a Palm Beach County Sheriff.

'This is a Private Community'

The man then tells Joseph that they're in a gated community and asks her whether she's a guest of a resident living there.

"You don't have any right! I don't have to answer any questions that you ask me and I would love for you to call the sheriffs," Joseph responds as the man reiterates that they're in a private community and she doesn't have the right to be riding around in her bicycle on private property she doesn't live in.

"Who told you I don't live here?," she asks before admitting that she lied to the man and that she does, in fact, live in the community. "That's bullshit," the man replies before adding, "go drive on the street."

Joseph then tells the man he's "messing up" her heartrate and he responds by saying "I don't give a s**t. You don't live here."

'I Haven't Seen You Before'

"That's it, I'm calling the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office," the man says as Joseph says something in Hatitian. "Speak English, you're in the f**king United States of America," the man can be heard saying.

Joseph then tells the man to go ahead and call law enforcement before restating that she does live in the community, the man responds by saying "I haven't seen you before."

"I don't think you'd be acting that way if you lived here," he says before making the call to what appears to be the sheriff's department.

"We have a lady here who appears to be in her 20s. She's riding a bicycle around a gated community. I just asked her what business she had here in the community and she became aggressive," the man says on the phone, before Joseph cuts him off, "because it's none of your business if I live here. You have no right to approach me."

The man then places another call to an emergency number and repeats what he said before adding that Joseph appeared to be "looking for open garages" while she was cycling. "She's black," he says as he describes Joseph before revealing the community's address. Watch the full video below:

Man Identified as Financial Analyst, Users Call for His Firing

The video sparked outrage on social media shortly after it went viral with users condemning the man's racist behavior towards Joseph. Some even managed to track down the man, identifying him as Byron Beck, a senior financial working at CTS Engines and urged the company to fire him over the incident.

In the caption of her video, Joseph wrote that she and her husband also called officers as they wanted the incident to be documented but they were unable to do anything as Beck went back home but "did advise on how to move forward if we continue to be harassed."

She also noted that they had filed a complaint with their homeowners association board and the property management company to address the incident and are awaiting their response.