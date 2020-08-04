A video of a white man racially profiling an African-American father and his son who was riding his bike in the cul-de-sac where they live and accusing them of trespassing is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, originally shared by the father's friend on Instagram, is now being reposted by civil rights activists, including attorney Ben Crump, on social media drawing attention to the white man's racist behavior.

The man, identified as David Friedman, apparently started accosting the son after he saw him cycling in their cul-de-sac in New Jersey, New York, prompting the boy's father to step in and confront the man. The clip starts off with the father telling Friedman, "I'm going to f*ck you up if you ever talk to my son like that."

"If I catch you off your property, I'm going to beat you the f*ck up," he tells Friedman, who tries to provoke the father into assaulting him.

"Yeah? Why don't you do it now? Come on a*shole. Is that all you got?," Friedman says. "You're bad. You're a big bad man. Go ahead," he adds before turning his attention to the son.

'It's Illegal'

"You think you're hot shit? Go ahead ride your bike up and down the street," he tells the son before saying the cops are going to bust him because what he's doing is "illegal."

"I'm not doing anything. I'm riding on the street," the son replies. Friedman then continues to urge the father to throw a punch at him. "Throw a fist man. Throw it," he says as his wife appears to be speaking to a 911 responder.

"Trespassing," he says loudly while looking at his wife. "You're such a badass on my property. Go ahead. I'm waiting for you to throw that punch man."

'Get Off My Property, F*ggot'

"You're a scared p*ssy is what you are," Friedman tells the father before hurling homophobic slurs at the man. "Get off my property, f*ggot." Friedman continues his rant before telling the father he "doesn't belong in this neighborhood."

"I don't belong in this neighborhood, right?" the father says. "Black lives matter! I pay taxes like you." The father then tells Friedman his racist statement was captured on camera while his wife denies that her husband said anything like that.

Watch the full video below: