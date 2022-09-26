Man with 48-Year Grudge Caught Urinating on Ex-Wife's Grave After Her Children Set Up Hidden Camera

A man with an apparent 48-year grudge has been visiting his ex-wife's grave every morning to urinate, leave bags of feces on her resting place, much to the horror of her furious children.

Linda Torello, 66, died of cancer in 2017 and is buried just over the state line in the cemetery at Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, NY.

Torello's Kids Set Up Camera After Noticing Bags of Poop on Her Grave

Michael Andrew Murphy, 43, and his sister first noticed a plastic bag of poop at their mother's grave in April and thought it was something left by mistake by a dog walker. However, then it happened again.

The siblings filed a report with the cops. Determined to figure out what was going on, the pair obtained permission from a cemetery manager to place trail cameras in the trees to see if they could catch the vandal.

When they checked the camera footage, they spotted the gross grave visitor: a man who was briefly married to Torello in the 1970s. The footage was too blurry and grainy to take to authorities, so a week ago, Murphy and his sister got up at 5 a.m. to drive to the cemetery and laid in wait. Murphy set up his smartphone on a nearby headstone to take better photos and hid behind a small shed.

Murphy said the video and pictures he and his sister got indicated that the man drove to the cemetery almost every morning between 6:14 a.m. and 6:18 a.m. with his current wife, got out of the car, walked to Torello's grave and peed on it.

'I Was So Angry'

"I felt like getting out and killing him," Murphy told the New York Post of what it was like to catch the man he says has been desecrating the burial site of his mom. "I can't get my wife to go out to dinner but this guy gets his wife to go along with him to desecrate my mom's remains every morning!" Murphy fumed.

"I was shaking while I was hiding. My sister was crying. ... I was sick I was so angry," he said of the situation, which was first reported in the Daily Voice.

"I don't know if the man owns a dog, or is sh-tting in a bag himself, or is getting some dog sh-t," Murphy said. "All I know is that he's using my mother's grave as his toilet every morning."

"He could have been peeing out there for five years and we wouldn't have known it," Murphy added. "We only found out because of the feces."