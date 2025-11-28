MAMA AWARDS 2025 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Australia, and More

MAMA AWARDS 2025 is taking place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Friday (November 28). The concept for this year's ceremony is Hear My Roar: uh-heung, which means fun or excitement in Korean. The annual award ceremony will be held in two days, beginning on Friday (November 28) at 6:00 pm KST and ending on Saturday (November 29). It will be broadcast live worldwide through major digital channels, including YouTube.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will get to enjoy the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms.

Here is how to watch the MAMA AWARDS 2025 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Here are the details on international airtime and streaming platforms:

Hong Kong - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Indonesia - 4 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Singapore - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Philippines - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Japan - 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+ & Telasa

South Korea - 6 pm on Mnet, tvN Show, TVING, Naver TV, & CHZZK

Malaysia - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Maldives - 2 pm on tvN Asia

Myanmar - 3.30 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Taiwan - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max

Thailand - 4 pm on HBO Max

Australia - 7.30 pm on Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM).

India - 2.30 pm on YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON Official) & Mnet Plus.

Europe - 10 am on YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON Official) & Mnet Plus.

UK - 9 am on Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM).

Brunei - HBO Max

Cambodia - HBO Max

Laos - HBO Max

Macao - HBO Max

Mongolia - HBO Max

Palau - HBO Max

Papua New Guinea - HBO Max

Solomon Islands - HBO Max

Timor Leste - HBO Max

Canada - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Brazil - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Mexico - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

France - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Germany - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Italy - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Spain - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Sweden - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Netherlands - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

New Zealand - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)

Russia - IVI

Armenia - IVI

Azerbaijan - IVI

Belarus - IVI

Kazakhstan - IVI

Kyrgyzstan - IVI

Tajikistan - IVI

Turkmenistan - IVI

Moldova - IVI

Uzbekistan - IVI

Georgia - IVI

Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Central Time - 3 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.

Ahead of the glam event, the organisers released an official statement addressing the conflicts surrounding the recent fire incident at an apartment complex in Hong Kong. According to the organising committee, a Support Hong Kong message will be created to help the victims and their families.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Hello, This is the 2025 MAMA AWARDS. We express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the fire accident in Hong Kong. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those, including the bereaved families, who are experiencing hardship through great loss and anxiety. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS will add a "Support Hong Kong" message to create a time to share in the sorrow and commemorate, and we intend to contribute our efforts through donations to support the victims. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS believes in the power of music to heal and unite. We are carefully preparing the overall stage composition and proceedings to ensure that it becomes a ceremony that conveys comfort and hope, rather than just dazzling productions. We hope that music can bring even a small amount of comfort and courage to everyone's hearts. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS promises to be a responsible event that does its utmost until the very end.

Performers

Performers for the first day of the annual award ceremony are Alpha Drive One, Babymonster, BoyNextDoor, Bumsup, Park Bo Gum, Enhypen, Ive, Hearts2Hearts, Meovv, Super Junior, TWS, I-dle, NCT Wish, Treasure, and Yeonjun.

Artists confirmed to perform on the second day of the event are AllDay Project, Cortis, Izna, KickFlip, Riize, Stray Kids, Zerobaseone, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, G-Dragon, Idid, JO1, Kyoka, Sung Han Bin, Kim Hye Soo, and Felix.

Presenters

The organisers of this annual award ceremony shared a list of actors, musicians, rising stars, and variety show stars who will present awards this year. The confirmed list of presenters include Go Youn Jung, Noh Sang Hyun, Roh Yoon Seo, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Seung Hun, Shin Ye Eun, Shin Hyun Ji, Arden Cho, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Jun Young, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yim Si Wan, Jang Do Yeon, Jeon Yeo Been, Cho Sae Ho, Jo Yu Ri, Cho Han Gyeol, Ju Ji Hoon, Cha Joo Young, Choi Dae Hoon, and Hyeri.

Host

Park Bo Gum will host the award show on the first day of the event. He will be hosting the ceremony for the seventh time. The actor has hosted the event in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

CJ ENM announced that actress Kim Hye Soo will host the ceremony on the second day. The actress shared her excitement and said she is thrilled to uplift the power of music with fans worldwide.

"I believe music has the power to connect people across borders and languages. I'm thrilled to share the power of uplifting music with fans around the world. I want to genuinely convey the positive energy that music creates and share that feeling with everyone," she shared.