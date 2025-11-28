MAMA AWARDS 2025 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Australia, and More

MAMA AWARDS 2025 is taking place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Friday (November 28). The concept for this year's ceremony is Hear My Roar: uh-heung, which means fun or excitement in Korean. The annual award ceremony will be held in two days, beginning on Friday (November 28) at 6:00 pm KST and ending on Saturday (November 29). It will be broadcast live worldwide through major digital channels, including YouTube.
People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, will get to enjoy the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms.
Here is how to watch the MAMA AWARDS 2025 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Zealand, and Mexico.
Here are the details on international airtime and streaming platforms:
- Hong Kong - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Indonesia - 4 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Singapore - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Philippines - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Japan - 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+ & Telasa
- South Korea - 6 pm on Mnet, tvN Show, TVING, Naver TV, & CHZZK
- Malaysia - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Maldives - 2 pm on tvN Asia
- Myanmar - 3.30 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Taiwan - 5 pm on tvN Asia & HBO Max
- Thailand - 4 pm on HBO Max
- Australia - 7.30 pm on Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM).
- India - 2.30 pm on YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON Official) & Mnet Plus.
- Europe - 10 am on YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON Official) & Mnet Plus.
- UK - 9 am on Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM).
- Brunei - HBO Max
- Cambodia - HBO Max
- Laos - HBO Max
- Macao - HBO Max
- Mongolia - HBO Max
- Palau - HBO Max
- Papua New Guinea - HBO Max
- Solomon Islands - HBO Max
- Timor Leste - HBO Max
- Canada - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Brazil - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Mexico - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- France - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Germany - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Italy - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Spain - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Sweden - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Netherlands - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- New Zealand - Samsung TV Plus (K-POP by CJ ENM)
- Russia - IVI
- Armenia - IVI
- Azerbaijan - IVI
- Belarus - IVI
- Kazakhstan - IVI
- Kyrgyzstan - IVI
- Tajikistan - IVI
- Turkmenistan - IVI
- Moldova - IVI
- Uzbekistan - IVI
- Georgia - IVI
- Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- Central Time - 3 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
- Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official.
Ahead of the glam event, the organisers released an official statement addressing the conflicts surrounding the recent fire incident at an apartment complex in Hong Kong. According to the organising committee, a Support Hong Kong message will be created to help the victims and their families.
Here is the Complete Statement:
Performers
Performers for the first day of the annual award ceremony are Alpha Drive One, Babymonster, BoyNextDoor, Bumsup, Park Bo Gum, Enhypen, Ive, Hearts2Hearts, Meovv, Super Junior, TWS, I-dle, NCT Wish, Treasure, and Yeonjun.
Artists confirmed to perform on the second day of the event are AllDay Project, Cortis, Izna, KickFlip, Riize, Stray Kids, Zerobaseone, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, G-Dragon, Idid, JO1, Kyoka, Sung Han Bin, Kim Hye Soo, and Felix.
Presenters
The organisers of this annual award ceremony shared a list of actors, musicians, rising stars, and variety show stars who will present awards this year. The confirmed list of presenters include Go Youn Jung, Noh Sang Hyun, Roh Yoon Seo, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Seung Hun, Shin Ye Eun, Shin Hyun Ji, Arden Cho, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Jun Young, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yim Si Wan, Jang Do Yeon, Jeon Yeo Been, Cho Sae Ho, Jo Yu Ri, Cho Han Gyeol, Ju Ji Hoon, Cha Joo Young, Choi Dae Hoon, and Hyeri.
Host
Park Bo Gum will host the award show on the first day of the event. He will be hosting the ceremony for the seventh time. The actor has hosted the event in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
CJ ENM announced that actress Kim Hye Soo will host the ceremony on the second day. The actress shared her excitement and said she is thrilled to uplift the power of music with fans worldwide.
"I believe music has the power to connect people across borders and languages. I'm thrilled to share the power of uplifting music with fans around the world. I want to genuinely convey the positive energy that music creates and share that feeling with everyone," she shared.