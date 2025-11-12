MAMA AWARDS 2025 Presenters and Performances: World of Street Woman Fighter, Park Bo Gum, and More

MAMA AWARDS 2025 is only a couple of weeks away from its premiere, and the organizers have shared exciting new details about the annual award ceremony. They have announced the star-studded presenters and special stages, including performances by World of Street Woman Fighter, Park Bo Gum, Stray Kids member Felix, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

K-pop fans can also look forward to a special collaboration stage by K-pop artists for reenacting KPop Demon Hunters' performances by Saja Boys and HUNTR/X. The lineup for this performance will be revealed on a later date. BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, and TREASURE members will also collaborate for a surprise performance.

Here is a complete list of confirmed presenters and performances of the 30th annual MAMA AWARDS.

Who is Presenting MAMA AWARDS 2025?

The organizers of this annual award ceremony shared a list of actors, musicians, rising stars, and variety show stars who will present awards this year. The confirmed list of presenters include Go Youn Jung, Noh Sang Hyun, Roh Yoon Seo, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Seung Hun, Shin Ye Eun, Shin Hyun Ji, Arden Cho, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Jun Young, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yim Si Wan, Jang Do Yeon, Jeon Yeo Been, Cho Sae Ho, Jo Yu Ri, Cho Han Gyeol, Ju Ji Hoon, Cha Joo Young, Choi Dae Hoon, and Hyeri.

What to Expect?

K-pop fans can get ready to watch exciting new performances by musicians, actors, and other artists. The organizers recently announced the specially staged performances. Producers Lee Young Joo and Ma Doo Shik shared the details with Park Chan Wook, the Head of the Convention Business.

World of Street Woman Fighter team BUMSUP will collaborate with members BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, and TREASURE to perform Kwaejina Ching Ching, a traditional Korean song. The performance will include a special appearance by show host Park Bo Gum. Stray Kids member Felix will team up with Kim Hye Soo for a special message performance.

Meanwhile, Dancer Kyoka will work with ZEROBASEONE member Sung Han Bin to create a themed stage. K-pop fans can also look forward to a special collaboration between MAMA AWARDS and KPop Demon Hunters. Artists will reenact KPop Demon Hunters' performance by Saja Boys and HUNTR/X.

Super Junior members will celebrate their 20th debut anniversary by performing their hit songs from the past 20 years on the legendary stage. Stray Kids will perform their song DIVINE on stage for the first time on the mega stage. BOYS II PLANET group ALPHA DRIVE ONE will showcase their first onstage performance at the annual award ceremony.

The 30th annual award ceremony will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong in November, as a two-day event. The glam event will be held in Hong Kong for the first time in seven years. In previous years, the ceremony was held in various cities across the globe, including Osaka, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paju, and Nagoya.