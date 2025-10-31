MAMA AWARDS 2025: Date, Venue, Time, Host, Presenters, Performers, Nominees, and More

MAMA AWARDS 2025 is all set to premiere with a new set of presenters, performers, and nominees towards the end of November. The organizers have revealed they are planning to increase the scale of the event. K-pop fans worldwide can look forward to iconic moments that may blend with unique technical skills and creative stage direction.
As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, the award show will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers have already shared the confirmed list of performing artists. It includes Super Junior, Stray Kids, G-Dragon, TXT, i-dle, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, and ENHYPEN. The nomination list is also out for several categories, including Best New Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Male Group, Best Female Group, Best Dance Performance Male Solo, and Best Dance Performance Female Solo.
MAMA AWARDS 2025 is only a month away from its premiere, and here is everything to know about the 30th annual award ceremony.
How, When, and Where to Watch MAMA AWARDS 2025?
The 30th annual award ceremony will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong in November, as a two-day event. The glam event will be held in Hong Kong for the first time in seven years. In previous years, the ceremony was held in various cities across the globe, including Osaka, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paju, and Nagoya.
The organizers revealed that the event is returning to Hong Kong because the place has hosted the most MAMA Awards. Another reason for choosing Hong Kong as the venue this year is that the city is a major hub for the K-pop concert market.
"As this is Mnet's 30th anniversary, we are returning to Hong Kong, which has hosted the most MAMA AWARDS in the past and continues to be a major hub for the K-pop concert market," the organizers shared.
Who is Hosting?
Park Bo Gum will host the award show on the first day of the event. He will be hosting the ceremony for the seventh time. The actor has hosted the event in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
CJ ENM announced that actress Kim Hye Soo will host the ceremony on the second day. The actress shared her excitement and said she is thrilled to uplift the power of music with fans worldwide.
"I believe music has the power to connect people across borders and languages. I'm thrilled to share the power of uplifting music with fans around the world. I want to genuinely convey the positive energy that music creates and share that feeling with everyone," she shared.
What to Expect?
The star-studded ceremony would showcase the stature and global competitiveness of K-pop. It would also highlight the industry professionals and artists for their outstanding performances as they followed the leading K-pop trends. The organizers asked the fans to keep an eye on the creative stage directions and technical skills that will blend with iconic moments.
"We will highlight artists and industry professionals who showcased outstanding achievements while leading this year's K-pop trends, and we will do our best to prepare to showcase K-pop's global competitiveness and stature. We will deliver iconic moments that blend creative stage directions and technical skills unique to the MAMA AWARDS, which many are anticipating," Shin Hyung Kwan, the head of CJ ENM's Music Content Division, said.
Who is Performing at the MAMA AWARDS 2025?
The first and second line-up of performing artists is out, and it includes Hearts2Hearts, CORTIS, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, IDID, KYOKA, and MIRROR.
Day 1 (November 28) - IVE, ENHYPEN, BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, Super Junior, MEOVV, TWS, Hearts2Hearts, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BUMSUP, i-dle, MIRROR, NCT WISH, and TREASURE.
Day 2 (November 29) - Stray Kids, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, izna, KickFlip, aespa, G-Dragon, IDID, JO1, KYOKA, and TXT.
Who are Nominated for the MAMA AWARDS 2025?
The nomination list for this year is out, and the nominees include G-Dragon, Jennie, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, Rosé, TXT, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, and Lee Mu Jin.
MAMA AWARDS 2025 Nomination List:
Best New Artist
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- Hearts2Hearts
- IDID
- izna
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
Best Male Artist
- Baekhyun
- G-Dragon
- j-hope
- Jin
- Mark
Best Female Artist
- Jennie
- Jisoo
- Rosé
- Taeyeon
- Yuqi
Best Male Group
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- ENHYPEN
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group
- aespa
- BABYMONSTER
- i-dle
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- j-hope for MONA LISA
- Kai for Wait On Me
- Key for HUNTER
- Mark for 1999
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- Dayoung for body
- Jennie for like JENNIE
- Jisoo for earthquake
- Karina for UP
- Minnie for HER
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- BOYNEXTDOOR for IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- NCT DREAM for WHEN I'M WITH YOU
- NCT WISH for poppop
- PLAVE for Dash
- RIIZE for Fly Up
- SEVENTEEN for THUNDER
- TWS for Countdown
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa for Whiplash
- BABYMONSTER for DRIP
- BLACKPINK for JUMP
- ILLIT for Cherish (My Love)
- IVE for REBEL HEART
- LE SSERAFIM for HOT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- Doyoung for Memory
- Lee Mu Jin for Coming of Age Story
- Rosé for toxic till the end
- Roy Kim for If You Ask Me What Love Is
- Taeyeon for Letter To Myself
Best Vocal Performance Group
- Davichi for Stitching
- HIGHLIGHT for Endless Ending
- MEOVV for DROP TOP
- TREASURE for YELLOW
- ZEROBASEONE for Doctor! Doctor!
Best Band Performance
- CNBLUE for A Sleepless Night
- DAY6 for Maybe Tomorrow
- N.Flying for Everlasting
- QWER for Dear
- Xdinary Heroes for Beautiful Life
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- BIG Naughty for MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
- Dynamic Duo and Gummy for Take Care
- HAON for Skrr (feat. Giselle)
- pH-1 for Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
- Tablo and RM for Stop The Rain
Best Collaboration
- G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Jennie and Doechii for ExtraL
- Mark for Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for APT.
- V for Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
Best OST
- BOYNEXTDOOR for Never Loved This Way Before from Odd Girl Out OST
- HUNTR/X for GOLDEN from K-Pop Demon Hunters OST
- Park Hyo Shin for HERO from Firefighters OST
- Saja Boys for Soda Pop from K-Pop Demon Hunters OST
- TXT for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook OST
Best Music Video
- aespa for Dirty Work
- ALLDAY PROJECT for FAMOUS
- BLACKPINK for JUMP
- Jennie for ZEN
- Lee Chanhyuk for Vivid LaLa Love
Best Choreography
- aespa for Whiplash
- ALLDAY PROJECT for WICKED
- CORTIS for GO!
- G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Jennie for like JENNIE
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- ENHYPEN
- G-Dragon
- Hearts2Hearts
- i-dle
- IDID
- IVE
- izna
- j-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark
- RIIZE
- Rosé
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- TWICE
- TXT
- Yuqi
- ZEROBASEONE
Song of the Year
- aespa for Dirty Work
- aespa for Whiplash
- ALLDAY PROJECT for FAMOUS
- ALLDAY PROJECT for WICKED
- BABYMONSTER for DRIP
- BIG Naughty for MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
- BLACKPINK for JUMP
- BOYNEXTDOOR for IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- BOYNEXTDOOR for Never Loved This Way Before
- CNBLUE for A Sleepless Night
- CORTIS for GO!
- Davichi for Stitching
- DAY6 for Maybe Tomorrow
- Dayoung for body
- Doyoung for Memory
- Dynamic Duo and Gummy for Take Care
- G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- HAON for Skrr (feat. Giselle)
- HIGHLIGHT for Endless Ending
- HUNTR/X for GOLDEN
- ILLIT for Cherish (My Love)
- IVE for REBEL HEART
- j-hope for MONA LISA
- Jennie for like JENNIE
- Jennie for ZEN
- Jennie and Doechii for ExtraL
- Jisoo for earthquake
- Kai for Wait On Me
- Karina for UP
- Key for HUNTER
- LE SSERAFIM for HOT
- Lee Chanhyuk for Vivid LaLa Love
- Lee Mu Jin for Coming of Age Story
- Mark for 1999
- Mark for Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
- MEOVV for DROP TOP
- Minnie –for HER
- N.Flying for Everlasting
- NCT DREAM for WHEN I'M WITH YOU
- NCT WISH for poppop
- Park Hyo Shin for HERO
- pH-1 for Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
- PLAVE for Dash
- QWER for Dear
- RIIZE for Fly Up
- Rosé for toxic till the end
- Rosé and Bruno Mars for APT.
- Roy Kim for If You Ask Me What Love Is
- Saja Boys for Soda Pop
- SEVENTEEN for THUNDER
- Tablo and RM for Stop The Rain
- Taeyeon for Letter To Myself
- TREASURE for YELLOW
- TWS for Countdown
- TXT for When the Day Comes
- V for Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
- Xdinary Heroes for Beautiful Life
- ZEROBASEONE for Doctor! Doctor!
Album of the Year
- aespa for Whiplash
- ATEEZ for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2
- BABYMONSTER for DRIP
- Baekhyun for Essence of Reverie
- BOYNEXTDOOR for No Genre
- ENHYPEN for DESIRE : UNLEASH
- G-Dragon for Übermensch
- i-dle for We are
- IVE for IVE EMPATHY
- Jin for Happy
- NCT DREAM for DREAMSCAPE
- NCT WISH for COLOR
- PLAVE for Caligo Pt.1
- RIIZE for ODYSSEY
- SEVENTEEN for SPILL THE FEELS
- Stray Kids for KARMA
- TXT for The Star Chapter: TOGETHER
- ZEROBASEONE for NEVER SAY NEVER
Fans' Choice Male
- 10CM
- 82MAJOR
- 8TURN
- AB6IX
- AHOF
- AMPERS&ONE
- ARrC
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CNBLUE
- CORTIS
- CRAVITY
- D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)
- Daesung
- DAY6
- Doyoung
- ENHYPEN
- Epik High
- EVNNE
- G-Dragon
- GOT7
- IDID
- j-hope
- Jay Park
- Jin
- Kai
- KickFlip
- Lee Mu Jin
- N.Flying
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- NEXZ
- P1Harmony
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- TIOT
- TREASURE
- TWS
- TXT
- WayV
- Xdinary Heroes
- ZEROBASEONE
Fans' Choice Female
- aespa
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Apink
- ARTMS
- AtHeart
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- BIBI
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- BoA
- BOL4
- Chungha
- Chuu
- Davichi
- FIFTY FIFTY
- fromis_9
- H1-KEY
- Hearts2Hearts
- Hwasa
- Hyolyn
- i-dle
- ILLIT
- Irene
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- izna
- Jeon Somi
- Joy
- KARD
- Kep1er
- KiiiKiii
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- NiziU
- NMIXX
- OH MY GIRL
- QWER
- SAY MY NAME
- Seulgi
- STAYC
- Taeyeon
- tripleS
- TWICE
- UNIS
- VIVIZ
- Wendy
- Yena