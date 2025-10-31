MAMA AWARDS 2025: Date, Venue, Time, Host, Presenters, Performers, Nominees, and More

MAMA AWARDS 2025 is all set to premiere with a new set of presenters, performers, and nominees towards the end of November. The organizers have revealed they are planning to increase the scale of the event. K-pop fans worldwide can look forward to iconic moments that may blend with unique technical skills and creative stage direction.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, the award show will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers have already shared the confirmed list of performing artists. It includes Super Junior, Stray Kids, G-Dragon, TXT, i-dle, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, and ENHYPEN. The nomination list is also out for several categories, including Best New Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Male Group, Best Female Group, Best Dance Performance Male Solo, and Best Dance Performance Female Solo.

MAMA AWARDS 2025 is only a month away from its premiere, and here is everything to know about the 30th annual award ceremony.

How, When, and Where to Watch MAMA AWARDS 2025?

The 30th annual award ceremony will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong in November, as a two-day event. The glam event will be held in Hong Kong for the first time in seven years. In previous years, the ceremony was held in various cities across the globe, including Osaka, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paju, and Nagoya.

The organizers revealed that the event is returning to Hong Kong because the place has hosted the most MAMA Awards. Another reason for choosing Hong Kong as the venue this year is that the city is a major hub for the K-pop concert market.

"As this is Mnet's 30th anniversary, we are returning to Hong Kong, which has hosted the most MAMA AWARDS in the past and continues to be a major hub for the K-pop concert market," the organizers shared.

Who is Hosting?

Park Bo Gum will host the award show on the first day of the event. He will be hosting the ceremony for the seventh time. The actor has hosted the event in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

CJ ENM announced that actress Kim Hye Soo will host the ceremony on the second day. The actress shared her excitement and said she is thrilled to uplift the power of music with fans worldwide.

"I believe music has the power to connect people across borders and languages. I'm thrilled to share the power of uplifting music with fans around the world. I want to genuinely convey the positive energy that music creates and share that feeling with everyone," she shared.

What to Expect?

The star-studded ceremony would showcase the stature and global competitiveness of K-pop. It would also highlight the industry professionals and artists for their outstanding performances as they followed the leading K-pop trends. The organizers asked the fans to keep an eye on the creative stage directions and technical skills that will blend with iconic moments.

"We will highlight artists and industry professionals who showcased outstanding achievements while leading this year's K-pop trends, and we will do our best to prepare to showcase K-pop's global competitiveness and stature. We will deliver iconic moments that blend creative stage directions and technical skills unique to the MAMA AWARDS, which many are anticipating," Shin Hyung Kwan, the head of CJ ENM's Music Content Division, said.

Who is Performing at the MAMA AWARDS 2025?

The first and second line-up of performing artists is out, and it includes Hearts2Hearts, CORTIS, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, IDID, KYOKA, and MIRROR.

Day 1 (November 28) - IVE, ENHYPEN, BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, Super Junior, MEOVV, TWS, Hearts2Hearts, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BUMSUP, i-dle, MIRROR, NCT WISH, and TREASURE.

Day 2 (November 29) - Stray Kids, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, izna, KickFlip, aespa, G-Dragon, IDID, JO1, KYOKA, and TXT.

Who are Nominated for the MAMA AWARDS 2025?

The nomination list for this year is out, and the nominees include G-Dragon, Jennie, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, Rosé, TXT, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, and Lee Mu Jin.

MAMA AWARDS 2025 Nomination List:

Best New Artist

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

IDID

izna

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

G-Dragon

j-hope

Jin

Mark

Best Female Artist

Jennie

Jisoo

Rosé

Taeyeon

Yuqi

Best Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR

ENHYPEN

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

aespa

BABYMONSTER

i-dle

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

j-hope for MONA LISA

Kai for Wait On Me

Key for HUNTER

Mark for 1999

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Dayoung for body

Jennie for like JENNIE

Jisoo for earthquake

Karina for UP

Minnie for HER

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR for IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

NCT DREAM for WHEN I'M WITH YOU

NCT WISH for poppop

PLAVE for Dash

RIIZE for Fly Up

SEVENTEEN for THUNDER

TWS for Countdown

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa for Whiplash

BABYMONSTER for DRIP

BLACKPINK for JUMP

ILLIT for Cherish (My Love)

IVE for REBEL HEART

LE SSERAFIM for HOT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Doyoung for Memory

Lee Mu Jin for Coming of Age Story

Rosé for toxic till the end

Roy Kim for If You Ask Me What Love Is

Taeyeon for Letter To Myself

Best Vocal Performance Group

Davichi for Stitching

HIGHLIGHT for Endless Ending

MEOVV for DROP TOP

TREASURE for YELLOW

ZEROBASEONE for Doctor! Doctor!

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE for A Sleepless Night

DAY6 for Maybe Tomorrow

N.Flying for Everlasting

QWER for Dear

Xdinary Heroes for Beautiful Life

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

BIG Naughty for MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

Dynamic Duo and Gummy for Take Care

HAON for Skrr (feat. Giselle)

pH-1 for Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

Tablo and RM for Stop The Rain

Best Collaboration

G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Jennie and Doechii for ExtraL

Mark for Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

Rosé and Bruno Mars for APT.

V for Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Best OST

BOYNEXTDOOR for Never Loved This Way Before from Odd Girl Out OST

HUNTR/X for GOLDEN from K-Pop Demon Hunters OST

Park Hyo Shin for HERO from Firefighters OST

Saja Boys for Soda Pop from K-Pop Demon Hunters OST

TXT for When the Day Comes from Resident Playbook OST

Best Music Video

aespa for Dirty Work

ALLDAY PROJECT for FAMOUS

BLACKPINK for JUMP

Jennie for ZEN

Lee Chanhyuk for Vivid LaLa Love

Best Choreography

aespa for Whiplash

ALLDAY PROJECT for WICKED

CORTIS for GO!

G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Jennie for like JENNIE

Artist of the Year

aespa

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

G-Dragon

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

IDID

IVE

izna

j-hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

LE SSERAFIM

Mark

RIIZE

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TWICE

TXT

Yuqi

ZEROBASEONE

Song of the Year

aespa for Dirty Work

aespa for Whiplash

ALLDAY PROJECT for FAMOUS

ALLDAY PROJECT for WICKED

BABYMONSTER for DRIP

BIG Naughty for MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

BLACKPINK for JUMP

BOYNEXTDOOR for IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

BOYNEXTDOOR for Never Loved This Way Before

CNBLUE for A Sleepless Night

CORTIS for GO!

Davichi for Stitching

DAY6 for Maybe Tomorrow

Dayoung for body

Doyoung for Memory

Dynamic Duo and Gummy for Take Care

G-Dragon for TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

HAON for Skrr (feat. Giselle)

HIGHLIGHT for Endless Ending

HUNTR/X for GOLDEN

ILLIT for Cherish (My Love)

IVE for REBEL HEART

j-hope for MONA LISA

Jennie for like JENNIE

Jennie for ZEN

Jennie and Doechii for ExtraL

Jisoo for earthquake

Kai for Wait On Me

Karina for UP

Key for HUNTER

LE SSERAFIM for HOT

Lee Chanhyuk for Vivid LaLa Love

Lee Mu Jin for Coming of Age Story

Mark for 1999

Mark for Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

MEOVV for DROP TOP

Minnie –for HER

N.Flying for Everlasting

NCT DREAM for WHEN I'M WITH YOU

NCT WISH for poppop

Park Hyo Shin for HERO

pH-1 for Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

PLAVE for Dash

QWER for Dear

RIIZE for Fly Up

Rosé for toxic till the end

Rosé and Bruno Mars for APT.

Roy Kim for If You Ask Me What Love Is

Saja Boys for Soda Pop

SEVENTEEN for THUNDER

Tablo and RM for Stop The Rain

Taeyeon for Letter To Myself

TREASURE for YELLOW

TWS for Countdown

TXT for When the Day Comes

V for Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Xdinary Heroes for Beautiful Life

ZEROBASEONE for Doctor! Doctor!

Album of the Year

aespa for Whiplash

ATEEZ for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2

BABYMONSTER for DRIP

Baekhyun for Essence of Reverie

BOYNEXTDOOR for No Genre

ENHYPEN for DESIRE : UNLEASH

G-Dragon for Übermensch

i-dle for We are

IVE for IVE EMPATHY

Jin for Happy

NCT DREAM for DREAMSCAPE

NCT WISH for COLOR

PLAVE for Caligo Pt.1

RIIZE for ODYSSEY

SEVENTEEN for SPILL THE FEELS

Stray Kids for KARMA

TXT for The Star Chapter: TOGETHER

ZEROBASEONE for NEVER SAY NEVER

Fans' Choice Male

10CM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AB6IX

AHOF

AMPERS&ONE

ARrC

ASTRO

ATEEZ

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)

Daesung

DAY6

Doyoung

ENHYPEN

Epik High

EVNNE

G-Dragon

GOT7

IDID

j-hope

Jay Park

Jin

Kai

KickFlip

Lee Mu Jin

N.Flying

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

P1Harmony

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TIOT

TREASURE

TWS

TXT

WayV

Xdinary Heroes

ZEROBASEONE

Fans' Choice Female