MAMA Awards 2024 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch the Annual Ceremony from the US, and More

The MAMA Awards 2024 will take place as a three-day event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, from Thursday (November 21) to Saturday (November 23). The annual star-studded ceremony will kick off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. This glam event is taking place in the US for the first time in its history.
The annual event, which is known as the Grammys of Asia, will take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on the second and third days of the ceremony. With just a few hours left before the annual award ceremony kicks off, the organizers have released several details about the glam event, including the hosts, presenters, performers, nominees, winners, and live streaming details. Here is how to watch the MAMA Awards 2024 live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the UK.
K-pop fans and music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Peru, Denmark, Europe, France, South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Turkey, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online for free on the official page of Mnet. The annual award ceremony will be streamed live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in multiple locations.
The MAMA Awards 2024 will begin with the red carpet arrivals, followed by the main award ceremony. The concept for this year's ceremony is BIG BLUR: What is Real?, exploring the question of what is truly real in the era of AI, as the lines between culture, music, and individual tastes are becoming increasingly blurred.
Here are the details on international airtimes and streaming platforms:
- Hong Kong - 5 pm on tvN Asia
- Indonesia - 4 pm on tvN Asia
- Singapore - 5 pm on tvN Asia and meWATCH
- Philippines - 5 pm on tvN Asia
- Japan - 6 pm on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+, and Ponta
- Korea - 6 pm on Mnet, TVING, tvN Show, Naver, CHZZK
- Malaysia - 5 pm on tvN Asia
- Maldives - 2 pm on tvN Asia
- Myanmar - 3.30 pm on tvN Asia
- Taiwan - 5 pm on tvN Asia
- Thailand - 4 pm on TrueVisions Now, True X-Zyte
- Vietnam - 4 pm on FPT PLAY
- Australia - 7.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
- India - 2.30 pm on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
- Europe - 10 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
- UK - 9 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
- Eastern Time - 4 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
- Central Time - 3 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
- Pacific Time - 1 am on YouTube Mnet K-POP, YouTube Mnet TV, YouTube M2, and YouTube KCON official
Ahead of the much-awaited award ceremony, here is everything you need to know, including the host, lineup, nomination list, and winners.
MAMA Awards 2024 Winners
The criteria for the final winners include Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards, Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Choreography, Fans' Choice Male/Female, and Fans' Choice of the Year. The winners in the Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards will be determined based on 40% physical album sales, 40% downloads and streaming (25% Korea and 15% global), and 20% judging evaluation.
The winners in the Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards will be chosen based on 60% downloads or streaming (40% Korea and 20% global) and 40% judging evaluation. The winners in the Album of the Year category will be determined based on 60% physical album sales and 40% judging evaluation. The winners in the Best Music Video and Best Choreography categories will be chosen based on judging evaluation.
The winners in the Fans' Choice Male/Female and Fans' Choice of the Year categories will be determined based on 90% Mnet Plus votes and 10% X votes. An additional 10% of Mnet real-time votes will be considered in determining the winners in these categories.
MAMA Awards 2024 Hosts and Presenters
Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri will host the glam event this year. Park Bo Gum will host the show at the MAMA Awards in Los Angeles, and Kim Tae Ri will host the star-studded ceremony on the second day.
Presenters include Byeon Woo Seok, Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Gong Myung, Lee Ji Ah, Seol In Ah, Kim Min Ha, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jo Yu Ri, Na Young Suk, Hong Jin Kyung, Park Seo Joon, 2PM member Lee Junho, Im Siwan, Jung Ho Yeon, Ma Dong Seok, Moon Sang Min, Dex, Kim Hye Joon, Lee Joo Bin, Na Young Suk, and Oh Sanguk.
MAMA Awards 2024 Performers
The star-studded lineup of performers includes aespa, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, IVE, KATSEYE, RIIZE, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, Park Jin Young, Lee Young Ji, ME, MEOVV, TREASURE, TWS, BIBI, BOYNEXTDOOR, (G)I-DLE, PLAVE, BIGBANG member G-Dragon, YOUNG POSSE, Anderson, and Byeon Woo Seok.
Paak, Park Jin Young, and TWS will perform on the first day of the event. ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, PLAVE, ME, and TREASURE will take the stage on the second day. Byeon Woo Seok, SEVENTEEN, BIBI, (G)I-DLE, G-Dragon, Lee Young Ji, and MEOVV will perform on the third day of the event.
The annual award ceremony will feature several collaboration stages. PLAVE and Lee Young Ji will collaborate for a special stage performance. The members of ENHYPEN, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE will work together to perform a track. TXT member Yeonjun will work with a robot, and (G)I-DLE members will showcase a mega performance.
"We were considering ways to make this year's stage distinctive, and the iconic G-Dragon, who's set to make his comeback this year, came to mind. G-Dragon himself holds the MAMA stage in high regard and has expressed that he intends to deliver a memorable performance this year. We're confident he will create another iconic stage that will be remembered for the next 10 to 20 years. We can also sense his confidence in his ability to command the stage," shared Chief Producer (CP) Yoon Shin Hye of Music Planning and Production.
K-pop fans can look forward to a boy band performance this year. TXT members Beomgyu and Huening Kai, ENHYPEN member Jay, and ZEROBASEONE members Kim Tae Rae and Han Yu Jin will come together for the boy band collaboration named TOENZE.
Bruno Mars will deliver a special performance during the annual award ceremony. Meanwhile, TXT member Yeonjun, aespa member Karina, IVE member Rei, TREASURE member Yoshi, and ZEROBASEONE member Sung Han Bin will collaborate for a theme-based performance.
MAMA Awards 2024 Nominees:
Best New Male Artist
- 82MAJOR
- ALL(H)OURS
- AMPERS&ONE
- NCT WISH
- NOWADAYS
- TWS
Best New Female Artist
- BABYMONSTER
- ILLIT
- MEOVV
- QWER
- UNIS
- YOUNG POSSE
Best Male Group
- ENHYPEN
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- TWICE
Best Male Artist
- Baekhyun
- Jungkook
- Jimin
- Lim Young Woong
- Taemin
Best Female Artist
- IU
- Jennie
- Nayeon
- Taeyeon
- Yuqi
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- Jimin for Who
- Jungkook for Standing Next to You
- Key for Pleasure Shop
- Taemin for Guilty
- Taeyong for TAP
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- Hwasa for NA
- Jennie for You & Me
- Nayeon for ABCD
- Sunmi for Balloon in Love
- Yuqi for FREAK
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- ENHYPEN for Sweet Venom
- NCT 127 for Fact Check
- RIIZE for Love 119
- SEVENTEEN for God of Music
- Stray Kids for LALALALA
- TWS for Plot twist
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa for Supernova
- (G)I-DLE for Super Lady
- ILLIT for Magnetic
- IVE for Baddie
- LE SSERAFIM for EASY
- NewJeans for How Sweet
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- BIBI for Bam Yang Gang
- IU for Love wins all
- Lee Mu Jin for Episode
- Lim Young Woong for Warmth
- Taeyeon for To. X
Best Vocal Performance Group
- AKMU for Hero
- Davichi for A very personal story
- (G)I-DLE for Fate
- PLAVE for WAY 4 LUV
- Red Velvet for Cosmic
Best Band Performance
- DAY6 for Welcome to the Show
- LUCY for The knight who can't die and the silk cradle
- N.Flying for Into You"l
- Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man
- QWER for T.B.H
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- DEAN for DIE 4 YOU
- Leellamarz for Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)
- Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)
- RM for LOST!
- Zico for SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)
Best Collaboration
- GroovyRoom for Yes or No (Feat. Huh Yunjin, Crush)
- Jay Park for Taxi Blurr (Feat. Natty)
- Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)
- Sung Si Kyung, Naul for Even for a moment
- Zico for SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)
Best OST
- Roy Kim for Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)
- Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy Tale OST)
- ECLIPSE for Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)
- Taeyeon for Dream (Welcome to Samdalri OST)
- Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)
Best Music Video
- aespa for Armageddon
- K.will for No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoon Sang)
- IU for Love wins all
- IVE for HEYA
- SEVENTEEN for MAESTRO
Best Choreography
- aespa for Supernova
- ILLIT for Magnetic
- LE SSERAFIM for CRAZY
- NewJeans for Supernatural
- RIIZE for Impossible
- Taemin for Guilty
Artist of the Year
- 82MAJOR
- aespa
- ALL(H)OURS
- AMPERS&ONE
- BABYMONSTER
- Baekhyun
- ENHYPEN
- (G)I-DLE
- ILLIT
- IU
- IVE
- Jennie
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- MEOVV
- Nayeon
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- NewJeans
- NOWADAYS
- QWER
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taemin
- Taeyeon
- TWICE
- TWS
- TXT
- UNIS
- YOUNG POSSE
- Yuqi
- ZEROBASEONE
Song of the Year
- aespa for Armageddon
- aespa for Supernova
- AKMU for Hero
- BIBI for Bam Yang Gang
- Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)
- Davichi for A very personal story
- DAY6 for Welcome to the Show
- DEAN for DIE 4 YOU
- ECLIPSE for Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner OST)
- ENHYPEN for Sweet Venom
- (G)I-DLE for Fate
- (G)I-DLE for Super Lady
- GroovyRoom for Yes or No (Feat. Huh Yunjin, Crush)
- Hwasa for NA
- Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man
- ILLIT for Magnetic
- IU for Love wins all
- IVE for Baddie
- IVE for HEYA
- Jay Park for Taxi Blurr (Feat. Natty)
- Jennie for You & Me
- Jimin for Who
- Jungkook for Standing Next to You
- K.will for No Sad Song For My Broken Heart (Prod. Yoon Sang)
- Key for Pleasure Shop
- LE SSERAFIM for CRAZY
- LE SSERAFIM for EASY
- Lee Chang Sub for Heavenly fate (A Not So Fairy Tale OST)
- Lee Mu Jin for Episode
- Lee Young Ji for Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)
- Leellamarz for Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)
- Lim Young Woong for Warmth
- LUCY for The knight who can't die and the silk cradle
- N.Flying for Into You
- Nayeon for ABCD
- NCT 127 for Fact Check
- NewJeans for How Sweet
- NewJeans for Supernatural
- PLAVE for WAY 4 LUV
- QWER for T.B.H
- Red Velvet for Cosmic
- RIIZE for Impossible
- RIIZE for Love 119
- RM for LOST!
- Roy Kim for Whenever, Wherever (My Demon OST)
- SEVENTEEN for God of Music
- SEVENTEEN for MAESTRO
- Stray Kids for LALALALA
- Sung Si Kyung, Naul for Even for a moment
- Sunmi for Balloon in Love
- Taemin for Guilty
- Taeyeon for Dream (Welcome to Samdalri OST)
- Taeyeon for To. X
- Taeyong for TAP
- TWS for Plot twist
- Yuqi for FREAK
- Zico for SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)
Album of the Year
- aespa for Armageddon
- ATEEZ for THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL
- Baekhyun for Hello, World
- ENHYPEN for ROMANCE : UNTOLD
- (G)I-DLE for 2
- IVE for I'VE MINE
- Jungkook for GOLDEN
- LE SSERAFIM for EASY
- NCT 127 for Fact Check
- NCT DREAM for DREAM()SCAPE
- RIIZE for RIIZING
- SEVENTEEN for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
- Stray Kids for 樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)
- TWICE for With YOU-th
- TXT for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- ZEROBASEONE for MELTING POINT
Fans' Choice Male
- 8TURN
- AB6IX
- ASTRO
- ATBO
- ATEEZ
- B1A4
- Baekhyun
- BamBam
- B.D.U
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- CRAVITY
- DAY6
- D.O.
- ENHYPEN
- EPEX
- EVNNE
- FTISLAND
- Hui
- j-hope
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- JUST B
- Key
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- ONEUS
- P1Harmony
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- RM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Taemin
- TEMPEST
- THE BOYZ
- THE NEW SIX
- TIOT
- TREASURE
- TWS
- TXT
- V
- WayV
- WOODZ
- Xdinary Heroes
- xikers
- YOUNITE
- ZEROBASEONE
- Zi co
Fans' Choice Female
- aespa
- ARTMS
- BABYMONSTER
- BADVILLAIN
- BIBI
- Billlie
- Blackswan
- BoA
- Choi Ye Na
- Chungha
- CLASS:y
- CRAXY
- Dreamcatcher
- EVERGLOW
- FIFTY FIFTY
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- H1-KEY
- Hwasa
- HyunA
- ILLIT
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- Jennie
- Jeon Somi
- Kep1er
- KISS OF LIFE
- Kwon Eun Bi
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Young Ji
- LIGHTSUM
- MEOVV
- Moonbyul
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- OH MY GIRL
- QWER
- Red Velvet
- STAYC
- Sunmi
- Taeyeon
- tripleS
- TWICE
- UNIS
- VIVIZ
- Weeekly
- Wheein
- WOOAH
- Young Posse