MAMA Awards 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals: TXT, IVE, TREASURE, and More

MAMA Awards 2024 red carpet arrivals for day-two kick-started with TREASURE, TXT, and IVE. The first day began with a walk by the RIIZE members, followed by ILLIT. The members of the boy group looked stunning in their little black outfits. Park Bo Gum and JY Park walked the red carpet in formal outfits.

Katseye members turned heads in their casual looks. All six members of this girl group chose matching outfits with a twist. The South Korean boy band TWS showcased formal looks during the glamorous event. ILLIT members walked the red carpet in a combination of black and white outfits.

The red-carpet arrivals featured the best concepts for all occasions. From sophisticated winter wear and sexy formal outfits to glamourous dresses, the presenters, performers, and hosts showcased their best looks at the event. Young Posse members showcased perfect autumn-winter looks.

The MAMA Awards 2024 is taking place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on Friday (November 22). The annual star-studded ceremony began from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. This glam event took place in the US for the first time in its history. Here is how to watch the MAMA Awards 2024 live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the UK.

K-pop fans and music lovers can watch the annual award ceremony live online for free on the official page of Mnet. The annual award ceremony will be streamed live exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in multiple locations.